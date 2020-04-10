A lazy afternoon, possibly on a Sunday, on the terrace of the Maison Fournaise restaurant is the scene that paints Pierre-Auguste Renoir in this 1881 work titled The rowers’ lunch.

Those who are there, drinking, chatting and laughing, are his friends and some regular customers of the place located on the River Seine in Chatou, France. Actresses, journalists, barons, rowers. Also his sister Alphonsine and who later, in 1890, would marry him, Aline Charigot, by profession seamstress.

By then Renoir was already an outstanding painter in the art world. He had painted works that would go down in the history of painting as Cabaret de la mère Anthony (1866), Horse ride in the Boulogne forest (1873), The box (1874) and Dance at the Moulin de la Galette (1876). When he painted The rowers’ lunch he was, arguably, at his highest point of creativity.

Unlike other artists of the time who also painted exacerbating light and color, Renoir offers a more sensual interpretation of Impressionism, more inclined to ornamental and beauty, and portraying social scenes where, in general, the protagonists laugh, They have fun and show the joy of living.

In a certain way he is a classic painter, because he is always looking at the past, emblematic works from previous centuries and he relies on them to create his own. For example, The rowers’ lunch evokes certain profane elements of The Wedding Feast at Cana (1563) from Paolo Veronese, one of Renoir’s favorites. In addition, of course, there is its bright color palette, which is very particular.

The rowers’ lunch It was presented at the seventh Impressionist exhibition, in 1882, and it fascinated everyone. Knowing the potential of this work, the dealer Durand-Ruel He bought it and took it around the world. London, New York, Boston … in all the cities where he presented it, the work fascinated.

In 1923 the collector bought it Duncan Phillips for 125 thousand dollars for a gallery that he had founded two years earlier. The work is there today, in the Phillips Collection, the art museum located in Washington, United States, waiting for new visitors to arrive and, as it happens since 1882, they are fascinated to see it.