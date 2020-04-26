TO Gustav Klimt we all know him by The kiss, a luminous, wonderful, exquisite work. But there is another, truly precious, which is called Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I. Or as it is also known: The golden lady. It took him three years of work and he finished it in 1907. In 2006 he bought it. Ronald Lauder, owner of the Neue Galerie in New York, at $ 135 million, a number rarely seen in art history. Since then, it has been there.

By the beginning of the 20th century, Klimt was already a famous artist. His style was unique: it shone (in the metaphorical, but also literal sense of the term). Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer, Adele’s husband, commissioned a portrait of his wife. This Jewish couple used part of the fortune from the sugar industry to finance artists. Adele Bloch-Bauer It is the only model painted twice by Klimt: Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II did it in 1912.

Knowing that Klimt’s work was of unmatched quality, Adele amended her husband’s will (where he left his collection to his nephews) so that everything would be donated to the Austrian State Gallery. When the Nazis occupied Austria, she already dead, the widower went into exile in Switzerland and all his properties were confiscated, including the Klimt collection. When Nazism fell, the paintings were left in the hands of the Austrian State.

Eighty-three years old Maria Altmann, niece of the Bloch-Bauer marriage, when she discovered that her aunt had modified the will and that Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I it must be in his hands. In the 2015 British film The golden lady, starring Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds, this epic is narrated: the “Republic of Austria vs. Altman” case that reached the Supreme Court of the United States. Ultimately Altmann won and became the legal owner of this fabulous painting and of so many others by Klimt.

The work was exhibited for a time in Los Angeles and was finally bought by Lauder for hanging at the Neue Galerie in New York. For this collector, who was the United States Ambassador to Austria, a member of the World Jewish Restitution Organization and of the commission appointed by Bill clinton to examine cases of Nazi robberies, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I it is not just another work.

So when he bought it and placed it in his gallery so that the public can see it, he said: “It is our Mona Lisa.”