In The Hague, the Netherlands, the seat of the Dutch government, is the Mauritshuis Museum. There, works of enormous aesthetic excellence are preserved and exhibited: The Anatomy Lesson of Rembrandt, The Garden of Eden with original sin of Jan Brueghel the Elder or Laughing boy of Frans Hals; there is also the Portrait of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands of Andy Warhol.

But there is one that, in some way, stands out, to such an extent that on the facade of the building, a gigantography exposes a detail of this work. Also known as “Girl in a Turban” or “The Dutch Mona Lisa”, it is titled The girl of the pearl and it’s from Johannes Vermeer.

Vermeer is one of the most important painters of baroque art. It is an eminence in the use of chiaroscuros and intense colors. He lived through the so-called Dutch Golden Age, at which time the United Provinces of the Netherlands experienced an extraordinary political, economic and cultural flourishing. He was born in the city of Delft in 1632 and died there at the age of 43.

Today the vast majority of his works are lost, possibly because he painted on request at the request of patrons. During his life he was moderately successful and, after his death, he was forgotten – the next two centuries little and nothing was said about him – but in the mid-nineteenth century the critic Théophile Thoré He rescued him and kicked off Vermeer’s place in art history where it should be.

He is currently considered one of the greatest painters of flamenco art but also in history. Among his great works can be mentioned Diana and her companions, The geographer, La alcahueta —Where he portrays himself as one of the characters in the scene—, Lmilkmaid, Christ in the house of Marta and María and The astronomer. But there is one that is already a classic, an emblem, a pop icon, a viral meme, The girl of the pearl, painted between 1665 and 1667.

In the art world, it was concluded that this work is a tronie, a name that was given in Holland in the seventeenth century to small portraits where very expressive or very beautiful gestures appear that had no intention of being identifiable with specific people. There the painters demonstrated their expertise.

The girl of the pearl It was restored several times. In 1881, when a certain man bought it A. A. des TombeIt was very run down. He paid just two florins and thirty cents, just over a euro. Before he died in 1902, having no heirs, he decided to donate it to the Mauritshuis Museum, where it remains today.