In the Marmottan Monet Museum in Paris there is a painting that represents much more than a French landscape from the end of the 19th century. It is a very valuable work that symbolizes a movement that revolutionized art because it inaugurated it: impressionism. It is no coincidence that all collectors want it to such an extent that in 1985 it was stolen but, luckily, five years later it was recovered. The following year, in 1991, she returned to the museum, where it should be, so that everyone can see it and marvel at its traces.

The box is titled Impression, rising sun and painted it Claude Monet in 1872. He carefully observed the port of Le Havre, the city where this Parisian painter spent a large part of his life, and translated the feeling of luminosity he experienced on the canvas. Until now, painting tried to imitate reality. During this time several painters emerged who emphasized the specificity of the painting, in its strokes, in its colors, in its forms, and not so much in being that “photographic” reflection that used to be seen until then.

Monet traveled to London between 1870 and 1871 and got to know the landscape artist’s work Joseph Mallord William Turner, a painter of English romanticism who died twenty years earlier, in 1851. Fascinated by the shape of the sky and the weather in his paintings, Monet used Turner as an influence to turn his work around. It is from Impression, rising sun that the impressionist movement arises — such is how it takes its name from this painting — characterized by the attempt to capture light (the visual “impression”) and the instant, beyond the identity of that which projects it.

It was first exhibited in 1874. In France, the great place to exhibit was the Paris Salon, which was linked to the School of Fine Arts. Eleven years before there was a scandal with a work –Breakfast on the grass from Édouard Manet– which led to the creation of the Hall of the Rejected, where rather modern and avant-garde works were exhibited that lovers of classical art detested. There Monet presented nine paintings, but Impression, rising sun was highlighted. It was, in short, a daring.

In the month that the exhibition lasted, there were 3,500 visitors. Most laughed at what they saw. There was a critic, Louis Leroy, who published a very hostile review, very harsh with Monet’s work and everything that was exhibited there. The criticism was published in the newspaper Le Charivari under the title “Exhibition of the Impressionists”. Without knowing it, he was giving name to a whole movement that would begin to tread strongly in Europe and in the history of art with Monet at the head.