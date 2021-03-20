The Beauty and the Beast of wrestling will face each other in the ring

The Wwe has scheduled a match intergender for your next event pay-per-view, Fastlane 2021. The legend killer Randy orton will face Alexa bliss in a duel that many already classify as “the beauty against the beast” of professional wrestling.

It was Alexa Bliss herself who issued the challenge publicly to Randy Orton. He did it on one of WWE’s weekly TV shows and Everything indicates that it will be the end of a rivalry that has been latent for some time, ever since Orton, within the fiction of wrestling, burned his friend alive Bray wyatt, also known as ‘The Fiend’.

Since that attack, Bliss has been pestering Orton at every WWE appearance, even attacking him and burning his face in revenge.. Randy has been the subject of more than one spell from Alexa and has ended up executing his star move, the famous RKO, on his blonde nightmare.

Fastlane 2021 will take place on March 21 in Florida And, although at first it seems an uneven fight, Alexa Bliss is a favorite in the bets with a -190 over the +150 that is given by the victory of Randy Orton.