The beautiful gesture of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with a 4-year-old fan with cancer and Down syndrome

She is the second person with the most followers (233 million, one more than Ariana Grande) on Instagram, only behind the official account of the social network itself and Cristiano Ronaldo, but this is not an obstacle for Dwayne The Rock Johnson not to be one of the stars most attached to his fans today. He recently demonstrated it with his message of encouragement to the parents of a baby with leukemia and he has done it again with the little Indy Llew Jones.

Little Indy Llew, just 4 years old, has Down syndrome and also suffers from cancer, so much of her life has been spent in hospitals for now. That has made her feel represented by a character who is looking to leave the island where he lives: the Disney princess Moana (Moana in the original English).

His story moved the actor from sagas such as Fast & Furious or the new installments of Jumanji, who decided to send him a message of encouragement, since he played the co-star of the animated film, Maui, a demigod as tattooed as him who also rapped.

And it is precisely that song, You’re welcome (“You’re welcome”), which The Rock has performed for the little girl, explaining to her beforehand that, well, obviously he only gave her voice. “This video is for a very special and powerful girl whose name is Indy Llew”, The video begins with the actor, who explains to the little girl that her parents had sent her an “incredible” recording in which she sang the main theme of the tape, How far I’ll go.

“I know you have no idea who I am, but I was in Moana, I’m Maui, I know, where’s my hair? “ joked Dwayne Johnson, “but I want you to listen to this,” he continues, to immediately perform the famous rap of his song in the film. In the same post, in a second video, the producer also included the original Indy Llew video.

“Keep it up this strong, honey, and sing these songs, which are yours! I love you “, the 49-year-old interpreter has written in his Instagram post in addition to tagging his parents, who thanked La Roca for the gesture, as well as explained in another publication that Indy Llew has seen the video of” Maui “around 15 times in one night.

They have also uploaded several videos in which he appears singing the song as part of the music therapy they carry out in the hospital, where he recently had to undergo a transplant. The little girl, they explain, has adored Moana since she saw her when she was just one year old.