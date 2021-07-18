The beautiful Diana Avsaragova wants to fight on the undercard of the event that will have the legendary Fedor Emelianenko in Moscow

After the tight battle she won against Gulfin at Bellator 262 this past Friday, Russian newcomer Diana Avsaragova has asked the company bosses to let her fight on the undercard of the main show that will be present. of the legendary Fedor Emelianenko in Moscow in October.

All of the 22-year-old’s fans had expected an explosive performance following her 29-second knockout win earlier this year, but it was a very close fight.

Gulfin pushed Avsaragova to the finish, forcing the attractive fighter to rely on a split decision for the first time in her four-fight pro career. A result that surprised her but that she said she was grateful to have had.

“Everyone knows my last fight lasted 30 seconds, so I really needed those three rounds.”, said ‘Pantera’ about a night in which the brutal end that he gave against Tara Graff in April was not repeated.

Now it could happen that Avsaragova appears on the undercard for the 44-year-old Emelianenko’s next fight at Moscow’s VTB Arena on October 23.

“I really want to ask Bellator to give me a spot at their first Russian event, in October.” he acknowledged, speaking of his admiration for Emelianenko. “It would be an honor for me to represent Russia. That is what I am going to ask.

“When I was a child I watched all his fights, like any other Russian prospect, Russian MMA fighter. It would be a real honor to fight on the same card », closed Avsaragova.

