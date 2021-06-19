The beautiful Cris Tales shines with a spectacular new trailer for Google Stadia

Cris Tales, a really awaited game for Google Stadia.

It seems that Google Stadia, the streaming video game platform of the big G, he is adding great titles to his still somewhat “scarce” video game catalog.

Because Stadia as a platform is great – we encourage you to try it – and although the games available in its catalog are not the same as veteran platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, the truth is that more and more developers are betting on Google.

This is the case of the title called Cris Tales, an RPG developed by a Colombian studio and that has fallen in love with the public thanks to its beautiful artistic style. Now it looks new and spectacular trailer exclusively for Stadia.

That’s how beautiful Cris Tales is for Stadia

It will be launched on the market in July of this year. Cris Tales will possibly be one of the most beautiful games of this 2021 and that is why it is so eager. Developed by Dreams Uncorporated, a Colombian studio, Cris Tales is an RPG with a spectacular art style, highly dynamic turn-based combat and time jumps.

Because the most interesting mechanic in Cris Tales is the power to manipulate time by our protagonist Crisbell, being able to pass between past, present and future to solve the different missions that the title proposes us.

As well, There is little left for its launch so they have presented us a new trailer to put on our long teeth. Almost two minutes of a spectacular animation that shows us the game in all its splendor. An epic soundtrack, fighting, striking colors and above all a lot of action.

The game will be released for several platforms, among which Google Stadia stands out. So if you fancy a good RPG and you want to enjoy it both on your television, computer or smartphone, possibly Stadia is the best platform to enjoy it.

