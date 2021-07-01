The beautiful and warrior Alexa Grasso in photos

Karen Alexa Grasso Montes, is a 27-year-old MMA fighter who is currently developing her career in the UFC flyweight, she was also a martial artist in Invicta FC.

Without a doubt, she is one of the great female exponents of Mexican MMA and in addition to her good technique, she falls in love with her beauty and delicacy.

Here we will simply enjoy some photos of the fighter from the Lobo Gym team

44Mexican by law and proud to carry her flag

Sports Journalist of the CPD. Driver at @MMAUNORadio.