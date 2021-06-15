The Beats Studio Buds are Apple’s new active noise canceling wireless headphones | Technology

Apple has just launched the Beats Studio Buds, active noise-canceling headphones at a more than attractive price. We tell you the details.

No need to read any more rumors, Apple has just introduced the new Beats Studio Buds. To be honest, it has not been a presentation to use. Apple has put them in its store and that has confirmed that they are already available to users.

These new completely wireless headphones arrive to compete with the proposals of Samsung or Huawei. The design departs from Apple’s own headphones like the AirPods or AirPods Pro, but at the same time maintains the classic Beats aesthetic.

Among the main novelties of these Apple Beats Studio Buds is their complete compatibility with devices with Android operating system. But that’s not all, as they have active noise cancellation that adds to a design with pads, so it will allow you to completely isolate yourself from the outside.

Regarding the certifications, the Beats Studio Buds have IPX4 water resistance. This means that they can withstand splashes, sweat or inclement weather while playing sports, but they are not submersible. The general autonomy is marked by a case that gives a total of 24 hours of continuous use, 8 hours in each headset and two charges in the case.

Of course, with active noise cancellation or with ambient sound mode, the autonomy is 5 hours in the headset and 15 hours with the two charges in the case.. The positive is that it has fast charging and by inserting the headphones into the case, you can get up to 1 hour of playback.

The launch has not caught anyone by surprise, as the leaks were constant. What has taken by surprise is the price, they are 150 euros and are available in three colors: white, black and red. This price puts the Apple Beats Studio Buds in a fairly comfortable position for users who do not want to spend too much and are looking for active noise cancellation.