Definitely the Beatles It is one of the gangs that no matter how much time passes, we will continue talking about them for the centuries of the holy centuries, amen. And it is that in addition to breaking with the schemes of music in the early 60s with its peculiar rhythm and sound, in recent years they have found a way to continue in force so that future generations know everything that John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr did.

They were among the first groups to have their own video game and later they broke the internet when we finally had the complete Fab Four catalog on digital platforms, but now they decided to go one step further within the blessed technology, because they have decided to premiere on YouTube in these days of quarantine one of the most important films of their entire career, Yellow Submarine, The tape showing the band’s wacky adventures through the world of Pepperland.

In a message posted by the beloved and loved Ringo Starr on The Beatles social media, the drummer announced that this weekend –and for the only time–They will complete this movie through the official channel of the band on YouTube., being the first time it is available online. This tape was remastered and re-released in theaters in 2018 as part of its 50th anniversary.

All aboard for the Yellow Submarine YouTube Sing-A-Long Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, at 9am PDT (12pm EDT / 5pm BST) #StayHome with us in a celebration of love and music. #YellowSubLive Find out more and set a reminder, here: https://t.co/k38oB0AERx pic.twitter.com/iLeWEZclgi – The Beatles (@thebeatles) April 22, 2020

In particular, The Beatles will release the karaoke version of the film, with which you can see the animated members and sing along with them some of the songs that were used for the soundtrack as “All You Need is Love”, Eleanor Rigby “,” Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds “,” When I’m 64 Four “,” All Together Now “and many more. So we advise them to vocalize and resume their singing classes so as not to detune.

If you feel like seeing Yellow Submarine and singing the rolls that come in the movie, We tell you that you will be able to see it on YouTube this coming Saturday, April 25, starting at 11 a.m. (Central Mexico time). But while that great day comes, we are opening our throats to accompany John, Paul, George and Ringo with those songs that were part of the childhood of many, are you ready?