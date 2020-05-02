On April 10, 1970, exactly 50 years ago, Paul McCartney informed the world that the Beatles were separating, to paraphrase John Lennon the dream had come to an end, the legend began. And if the legend is still so important 50 years later, it is because of the incredible quality of the catalog they amassed during those few years that separate the appearance of ‘Love Me Do’, on October 5, 1962, to their last sessions at the beginning of 1970. The Lennon / McCartney duo is the most important compositional couple in 20th century popular music and George Harrison stood out as a magnificent composer on his own. To commemorate such an anniversary I have decided to make a list of my 50 favorite songs, one per year, suffering from leaving out things like ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’, ‘Sexy Sadie’, ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ or ‘ Norwegian Wood ‘… It is the wonderful problem of being able to choose from an inexhaustible catalog of quality and quantity.

1. Strawberry Fields Forever (1967)

During the early years of the Beatles’ career, those in Liverpool delivered two albums per year, in addition to several singles and EP’s, with an average of more than 30 songs recorded and edited per year. So when after delivering ‘Revolver’ on August 5, 1966, and leaving the tours (on August 29 they gave their last concert with an audience in Candlestick Park, San Francisco), the Beatles disappeared for a few months, the world he got a little nervous, would the seemingly inexhaustible inspiration of the band have dried forever? The answer would appear on February 13, 1967, and would demonstrate that foremen could not be further from the truth. The Beatles reinvented themselves as avant-garde psychedelia and delivered the best single of all time, a double-sided ‘A’ single in which its two main composers looked back on Liverpool childhood memories, were ‘Strawberry Fields Forever ‘and’ Penny Lane ‘. The best of the lot was the first, written by Lennon during the filming in Amería of ‘How I Won the War’, a monumental song that opened with McCartney playing the peach and gave way to Lennon’s voice, almost like in a dream, inviting us to let our imagination run wild like a contemporary Alice. Oh, and the next time someone makes a joke about Ringo, put him on this song.

2. Hey Jude (1968)

It is well known that Paul McCartney composed this song for Julian, the son of Lennon, just as his parents were separating (insert his ‘random’ joke about Yoko Ono here), but it is clear that this huge song has served not only for poor Julian to have the terrible drink that a divorce entails, but for half humanity to feel better listening to that incredible final coda in which McCartney shows that he is not only one of the best composers in history, but You can sing like a devil over a 36-member orchestra.

3. A Day in the Life (1967)

How does the most famous and important album in history close? Well, with a monumental song in which, for the first time in a long time, the authorship is really Lennon and McCartney. John is in charge of the main part, the beautiful first part until we reach an orchestral climax and the McCartney part comes in. It shouldn’t work, they are two totally different things, but it does, especially when the orchestra returns and Lennon starts singing the chilling ‘Aaaaaahhs’. Then the main melody returns and we head towards the overwhelming end with the orchestra and a last note that seems to never end.

4. Let It Be (1970)

Released on March 6, 1970, ‘Let it be’ was the Beatles’ musical farewell, much friendlier than it was internally. Elton John may have been a close friend of Lennon but his style clearly draws on the other component of the world’s most famous songwriting duo, Paul McCartney. Suffice it to listen to this ‘Let it be’ to see how McCartney is the master when it comes to making piano ballads, so much so that John Lennon’s best-known solo song, ‘Imagine’, is evidently inspired by Paul’s songs like this or ‘The Long and winding road’. Musically it contains one of my favorite George Harrison solos.

5. A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

The early Beatles songs were pure adrenaline overdoses, little pills designed to make everyone who hears them feel elated. There is no better example than the song that gave title to the band’s third album and their first film. From the first jingle initial chord on George Harrison’s 12-string Rickenbacker 360, there were already thousands of kids running to an instrument store to form their own group. No better vitamin for depression has yet been found.

6. Something (1969)

Living in the shadow of two colossi like John Lennon and Paul McCartney should not be an easy situation but George Harrison learned to do it, moreover, at the end of his career, at the time of ‘Abbey Road’ you could say that he had placed himself at his height. There are his two best songs, ‘Something’ and ‘Here comes the sun’, the first being the best love song of the band and (ahem, ahem) the favorite song of Lennon and McCartney by Frank Sinatra …

7. Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End (1969)

But, alongside the growth of Harrison, the main protagonist of ‘Abbey Road’ is a McCartney in charge of shaping the exceptional second face, a suite of songs without rest from song to song, best exemplified in his final trio ‘Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End ‘, in which he even puts a bit of another song from the first face,’ You never give me your money ‘. It has a bit of the best in the house, with a piano ballad start, move to a highly chorusable chorus, and even the best guitar solo in the band’s history, with Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison taking small turns. In the end, the Beatles say goodbye to the world with the following message: “And in the end, The love you take, Is equal to the love you make”. A perfect summary of their philosophy and the decade that they led musically.

8. In My Life (1965)

‘Rubber Soul’ was the band’s first maturity album, thanks to songs as incredible as this Lennon review of some of the characters and locations of his young life thus far. Dylan’s shadow was already beginning to make itself felt and the lyrics stopped treating about you love and love me and other subjects. The contribution of the man who has had the most importance in his music is not bad, outside of them four, the great producer George Martin who puts a piano phrase here (although it sounds like a harpsichord because it was later accelerated) to which Johan Sebastian Bach would give his full approval.

9. Help! (1965)

The Beatlemania phenomenon was so absolutely gigantic that John Lennon wrote ‘Help!’ totally serious, asking for help in a situation that had gotten out of hand. But the group’s strength was such at the time that they turned that cry of anguish into another irresistible pop vitamin.

10. We Can Work It Out (1965)

One of my favorite songs and another rare example of a collaboration between Paul and John outside of the early years, McCartney is the author of the main stanzas and the chorus, while the bridge is a collaboration between the two, with Lennon writing the lyrics for that part. As if that were not enough the waltz rhythm is an idea by George Harrison, which makes it one of the most collaborative songs in its history. Also, the moment when the voices of Lennon and McCartney come together is further proof that there are no two voices that sound better together than yours.

11. Eleanor Rigby (1966)

12. Here comes the sun (1969)

13. Rain (1966)

14. I Am the Walrus (1967)

15. I Saw Her Standing There (1963)

16. Happiness Is a Warm Gun (1968)

17. Ticket to Ride (1965)

18. Tomorrow Never Knows (1966)

19. Helter Skelter (1968)

20. Drive My Car (1965)

21. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)

22. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

23. Yesterday (1965)

24. Here, There & Everywhere (1966)

25. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

26. Blackbird (1968)

27. She Loves You (1963)

28. Penny Lane (1967)

29. You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away (1965)

30. Get Back (1969)

31. Girl (1965)

32. Paperback Writer (1966)

33. Taxman (1966)

34. Come Together (1969)

35. I’ve just seen a face (1965)

36. Baby You’re a Rich Man (1967)

37. And I Love her (1964)

38. I Feel Fine (1964)

39. Day Tripper (1965)

40. Nowhere Man (1965)

41. I Want To Hold Your Hand (1963)

42. For No One (1966)

43. Can’t Buy Me Love (1964)

44. Revolution / Revolution 1 (1968)

45. Back in the U.S.S.R. (1968)

46. ​​All You Need Is Love (1967)

47. Don’t Let Me Down (1969)

48. The Fool on the Hill (1967)

49. Getting Better (1967)

50. I Should Have Known Better (1964)

