The Beatles group was established as one of the largest English rock bands, however they do not escape from the controversyrecently revealed some of the secrets of the intimate relations of the members of the band.

It was through an interview with the former Beatle Paul McCartney qu revealed some of the practices that he and his colleagues had.

Thanks to this interview with the GQ magazine is that the singer revealed some secrets that today are on everyone’s lips because, he said according to the magazine that they had some sessions a little risque.

The singer mentions that the members of the group they gave themselves pleasure while his companions were present, which they did at the home of leader John Lennnon.

« We were naughty little kids, » McCartney excuses himself. « It was just a group of us […] Instead of getting completely fuzzy or going out to party… I don’t even remember if we stayed for the night or something… we were all in some chairs, with the lights off and someone started am @ sturbars3, so we all did it, ”he said. Paul.

He even stated that not only were the members of the group but others Lennon’s friendsIn addition to this, he shared that they synchronized and did it at the same time when they mentioned the name of some famous actress of that time.

"I'm cynical about things that are taken for granted: society, politics, newspapers, government; but I'm not cynical about life, love, goodness, death. " – John

Paul claims that it may indeed sound like something obscene However, at that time it was an innocent diversion that when adults remembered it they wondered if they had indeed done it but did not take it as something that affected their lives in a negative way.

At one point in the interview he also mentioned that one of them (from a rumor that has been around for years) that George Harrison He stopped being chaste and when doing it while they were in the same room but covered by a blanket where luckily nothing was seen, when they finished they applauded him.

