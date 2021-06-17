The Beatles: Get Back, by Peter Jackson, already has a release date on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has just announced that, as a special gift for fans of The Beatles, within the framework of Thanksgiving this year, it will release the documentary directed by Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94%, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – 96%), The Beatles: Get Back, which came from the footage of the 1970 film Let It Be (via Variety).

Due to the large number of images that Jackson reviewed and edited, the documentary will be presented in three separate episodes, each lasting approximately two hours, and will premiere on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney Plus.

Just in December of last year, a preview of almost six minutes was released, in which Jackson made an introduction explaining that due to the pandemic, the production of the film was delayed, but that they had already managed to return to work.

The Beatles: Get Back it came to fruition with the more than 50 hours of footage recorded in January 1969 as the group worked on material that eventually became the album and feature film Let It Be – 82%. Based on the anticipated footage, Get Back will present a narrative against Let it be, which documented the breakup of the Beatles; the group would record their last song only eight months later.

For many Let it be It’s a bit cold, so Get Back will show a more animated version of the group in those years, with a lot of humor, affection and camaraderie among the members. Originally the documentary was scheduled to premiere in September 2020, then it moved to this September and will now be a Disney Plus documentary series that will be released in November.

Bob Iger, CEO and Chairman of the Board of The Walt Disney Company, was excited about the upcoming launch of The Beatles: Get Back and expressed that they are happy to have such an ambitious project in their hands.

As a huge Beatles fan, I am absolutely delighted that Disney Plus is the home of this extraordinary documentary series from legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson. This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen images offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share The Beatles: Get Back. with fans from all over the world.

Ahead of the documentary’s premiere on Disney Plus, Apple Corps Ltd./Callaway Arts & Entertainment will release The Beatles: Get Back book on October 12. Also, according to the announcement, the series is being made with the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon Y Olivia harrison. Peter jackson He also expressed his excitement for this new material:

In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s extraordinary footage captured multiple stories. The story of friends and individuals. It is the story of human weakness and a divine association. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the making of iconic songs under pressure, amid the social climate of early 1969. But it is not nostalgia, it is raw, honest and human. For six hours, you will meet The Beatles with an intimacy you never thought possible. I am very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps, and Disney for allowing me to present this story exactly as it should be told. I have been immersed in this project for almost three years and I am very excited that audiences around the world can finally see it.

