The Beatles fans will be able to enjoy Yellow Submarine by streaming | Instagram

the Beatles invites you to plunge back into nostalgia with the ribbon “Yellow Submarine“Same as one of the Liverpool Quartet’s studio albums, now streaming only once. You have a date this April 25!

A virtual party awaits you this Saturday where you can enjoy the songs that made the English band legendary The Beatles, the transmission of the Yellow Submarine tape will be through the YouTube platform.

Fans of the acclaimed rock band will be able to see the restored version of “sing-a-long“of the animated film as well as other of the best-known titles of the most admired and popular rockers of the decade of the 60.

The acclaimed film, will make you remember the unforgettable themes which include “Eleanor Rigby”, “When I’m Sixty-Four”, “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds”, “All You Need Is Love” or “It’s All Too Much”.

The official channel of the Beatles On YouTube, it will be the curtain to broadcast the animated film for the first time, starting at 1:30 Venezuela time.

Universal Music is encouraged to share photos and videos singing at home with the hastagh #YellowSubLive. After the film, images will be shared on the Beatles’ Instagram within the “Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long After Party“

But do not worry if you do not remember some of its lyrics since you can accompany the Beatles with the restored version of Sing-A-Long that includes the lyrics of the songs at the bottom of the screen and thus all immerse themselves in a massive karaoke.

It should be remembered that the version of Sing-A-Long The Yellow Submarine premiered in theaters in 2018 as part of the film’s fiftieth anniversary celebration and has never been seen since.

However, despite 50 years of separation from the group considered the supremacy of American Rock and Roll, the popularity of the Beatles continues to be very present. You can find all the information on the official website www.yellowsubmarine.com.

