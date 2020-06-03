The Beatles (RadialRP; © GTRESONLINE); Lord of the Rings Poster (New Line Cinema) More Splash –where Daryl Hannah said she was afraid to kiss Tom Hanks- or the of Return to the future, Josh Gad repeated another of his viral encounters, bringing together Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellan, among others, all from home. And it was there that the New Zealand director dropped the bomb. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> The anecdote has been known for a while, but not with the details that Peter Jackson revealed during the virtual meeting of the cast of The Lord of the After meeting the Splash cast – where Daryl Hannah said he was afraid to kiss Tom Hanks – or the Back to the Future one, Josh Gad repeated another one of his viral encounters, reuniting Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen, in the same video, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellan, among others, all from home, and it was there that the New Zealand director dropped the bomb.

The English gang was so convinced with the idea of ​​taking the project forward that they even contacted J.R.R. Tolkien, who still had the rights. They contacted him and Tolkien said 'No'.

How did Peter Jackson know this hitherto unknown detail? Because he is so familiar with the history of The Beatles. This year he will release a documentary in honor of the 50th anniversary of the band's last album after having restored images, such as the final performance of 42 minutes on the roof of a London building. In theory, and if the de-escalation continues, The Beatles: Get Back would reach theaters on September 4 by Walt Disney.