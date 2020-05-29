The 2016 First Division tournament was one of the many that the AFA changed in recent times. This time with the intention of re-matching the European-style calendar, In the first semester, the 30 teams were divided into two zones for inter-zone crossings that were mostly classic. And the winners of each group defined the championship with a unique final at the Monumental stadium.. This is how the intersection between Lanús and San Lorenzo which ended with the Olympic return of the garnet four years ago, the May 29, 2016.

In Zone 1, the definition came on the last date: the Cyclone, led by Pablo Guede, Godoy Cruz arrived, who had just his classic cuyano against San Martín de San Juan to get the pass to the final. However, Tomba lost and San Lorenzo had a draw against Banfield to secure first place in the table. In the other side, Lanús was much looser: Jorge Almirón’s team grabbed the tip on the fourth date and did not leave it anymore. It was a great campaign, with 12 victories (10 with the fence undefeated), two draws and two defeats, but above all displaying a rhythm of play that made the difference.

This is how they both came to that meeting in Núñez, with more than 50 thousand fans in the stands that they returned to have the color of the two protagonists on the court. And in those final 90 minutes, Lanús left no doubt which had been the best team in the championship. As much as he faced a great man who had outstanding and experienced players such as Mercier, Belluschi, Sebastián Blanco, Blandi and Cerutti, those of Almirón displayed the entire repertoire they had recited throughout the championship and achieved a historic 4-0.

Monetti; José Luis Gómez, Gustavo Gómez, Diego Braghieri, Maxi Velázquez; Román Martínez, Iván Marcone, Miguel Almirón; Lautaro Acosta, José Sand and Oscar Benítez were the 11 that Almirón put that afternoon at the Monumental. Junior Benítez He made it 1-0 in the first half and in the final stage the barrage of goals came thanks to Sandthe Paraguayan Almirón -the great figure of that meeting- and the Laucha Acosta to finish unleashing the madness of all the garnet fans who enjoyed the Monumental as much as they had nine years before in the Bombonera.

For Lanús it was the fourth title in his history, beyond those he achieved in Ascent. The harvest started with the Conmebol 96 Cup, followed by the 2007 Apertura and the 2013 South American Cup until that tournament in 2016, which also put Maxi Velázquez and Lautaro Acosta as the most winners in the club, since they participated in the last three laps Olympics. And it was also the title that gave Jorge Almirón recognition as a technician after what he had done in Defense and Justice, Godoy Cruz, Independiente and México.

