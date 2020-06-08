The death at the hands of Giovanni López police in Mexico has shaken a country unable to improve its security forces. Detained on May 4 in a municipality in Jalisco, López spent the night in the dungeon. There, the same police officers allegedly beat him to death. López, badly injured, died the following morning in a medical center. No one besides the family and local and state authorities knew of what happened in almost a month. And this week, when the governor and the prosecutor first referred to the case, pressured by the press, they said that what happened would be investigated. The obvious question is what they did in the past few weeks.

This Thursday, hundreds of protesters have marched from the Parque Revolución, in downtown Guadalajara, to the headquarters of the State Government. The protest, at the height of the spread of the coronavirus, has reminded those living in the United States in recent days, after the murder of George Floyd, also at the hands of police. Protesters have burned police vehicles and have painted the facade of the Government Palace with graffiti. Police have dispersed the march with tear gas when a group has attempted to enter the building by force.

On social networks, personalities such as Guillermo Del Toro, Salma Hayek or the Molotov gang have demanded the clarification of Giovanni’s death. Del Toro, who usually uses his Twitter account to channel citizen complaints, has written: “For more than a month, there are no answers, there are no arrests. It is not abuse of authority. It is murder. ” The filmmaker added: “The nonsense – absolute madness – is that a murder occurs in the name of a public health issue.” Del Toro was referring to complaints from Giovanni’s relatives, who said that his arrest occurred because he did not wear a mask.

The state prosecutor, Gerardo Octavio Solís, announced on Friday that three police officers linked to the murder have been detained. The State Performance Index of Prosecutors’ Offices, prepared by the organization Impunidad Cero, estimates that the probability of a crime being solved in Jalisco is 0.6%. This is the lowest percentage in the entire country, just below Guerrero. Irene Tello, director of the organization, says: “It hasn’t caught my attention that a month will pass and the investigation won’t progress. It is the norm. The prosecution opens the investigation and it stays there. The bottleneck of justice in this country is in the procurement of justice. ”

The poor performance of investigative agencies points to a lack of staff and the number of issues that investigators handle per year. In Jalisco, an agent from the Prosecutor’s Office assumes on average 329 cases a year, one a day if we remove on weekends. The ratio of researchers per 100,000 inhabitants in the state is 4.4, the second poorest in the country.

López’s death after the police beating also reveals the precariousness of the police corporations in the country, unable to purge themselves, to train their agents in non-punitive logics and to configure professional and reliable security forces. López’s case perfectly illustrates the previous failures: police officers who arrest a 30-year-old bricklayer for an administrative offense and who resort to physical punishment without apparently caring about the consequences.

“We have a disaster, because our politicians are so cynical that when they come to power they say that they are going to fix the police, professionalize the corporations, improve salaries and in the end nothing is true,” says María Elena Morera, president of Causa en Común. The organization produces a police development index, in which Jalisco does not stand out, for better or for worse. “The question is that, if the police are mistreated within the corporation, how can they not go out to kill? If we are scandalized by Jalisco, we must demand that politicians separate politics from corporations and prepare the police in the long term, especially at the municipal level. ”

López’s case links to other cases of brutality committed by security forces in Mexico. Two days ago, the video of police officers in Tijuana stomping on the neck of a man arrested for throwing stones at cars. The man died. In 2017, in Veracruz, state police kidnapped five youths and turned them over to a criminal group, which was responsible for disappearing them. In 2014, police from various municipalities in Guerrero collaborated with a criminal group to attack a group of students from the Ayotzinapa Normal School, in Iguala. The police-criminal collusion left 43 boys missing.

Crimes like the latter point precisely to the relationship between the State and organized crime. To the infiltration of the security forces and the transfer of tactics, methods and interests from one place to another. In the aftermath of the war on drugs, started in late 2006, with the arrival of Felipe Calderón to the presidency. The murders, disappearances and torture committed by public servants since then number in the hundreds. From 2007 to 2017, at least 1,069 Mexicans were victims of ill-treatment, torture, murder, or enforced disappearance, according to data from the office of the ombudsman.

Public opinion learned of the Giovanni López case from the press. This Wednesday, the Latinus media published a note titled: “Jalisco: For not using a mask, the police arrest him and return him dead.” In an interview with the media, Giovanni’s brother claimed that police from Ixtlahuacán de Los Membrillos, a town 40 kilometers from Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, took him away for not covering his face. In April, the state government imposed an obligation to wear the face mask on the street.

The paradox is that the noise generated by the matter started by mistake. At least that’s what the authorities maintain. The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, and the prosecutor have insisted that López’s arrest was not due to the muzzle, but because he was aggressive towards the police. They have also said that Giovanni would have been under the influence of some substance, thus propping up the reasons for the arrest. However, they have not presented any evidence of this. The insistence of the Jalisco authorities on this point seems aimed at preventing the state government —and the decision to impose the mask— from bearing any responsibility for what happened. This Thursday, the prosecutor Solís has returned to the issue of responsibility: “It is important to point out that all the events occurred in the municipal sphere, without state intervention.”

The political consequences of the case seem to worry state authorities. According to EL PAÍS, the party of Governor Alfaro, Movimiento Ciudadano, sent messages and emails since Wednesday with a guide on how to act in networks before publications on the case. This is an example: “To those who say why there was so much silence [contesten]: It was reported for a month; He did not stop for not wearing a mask, it was because he was violent, what did you not hear? the municipal police chief is not the governor, HE IS THE CITY PRESIDENT, a PRI pig, that is the culprit [sic]”