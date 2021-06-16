the “beating heart” begins to be a reality after 10 years of construction

Beating the Sun in something is no small feat and the human being, in its infamous nature, has proposed to stabilize a plasma hotter than the Sun. For this, the ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), a huge experimental thermonuclear reactor, will be used. that now will finally receive what is considered the most powerful magnet in the world.

This magnet has a name: the Central Solenoid. A key and huge piece that is already closer to being completed in the reactor under construction in Marseille.

18 meters and 1,000 tons of “magnetic heart”

The size and weight of the pieces that make up the ITER is by no means casual. Speaking in detail about the parts that make up the ITER, we already saw everything necessary to try to emulate the process by which stars obtain energy (that is, the nuclear fusion taking place at its core), requires, so to speak, thinking big.

To put on the hat of “being a star” we had to think of something alternative to gravitational confinement, an effect due to the enormous mass of stars by which gravity manages to compress the gases of the nucleus and thus produce the fusion of the stars. hydrogen nuclei (and thus energy). It involves heating the fuel in the reactors until it reaches between 150 and 300 million degrees Celsius, which is a temperature up to ten times higher than the core of the Sun. What for? So that the hydrogen nuclei (specifically of the deuterium and tritium isotopes) fuse.

As we do not have gravitational confinement, what we want to do is create a magnetic confinement based on creating magnetic fields. That is, the magnetic fields confine and guide the plasma gas inside the reactor.

And that’s where magnets come in. When talking about the structure of ITER, we also comment that there are a series of semiconductor magnets on the outside of the vacuum chamber (the structure in the cover photo), responsible for generating that necessary magnetic field. And, unlike the magnets on our fridge door, these weigh 10,000 tons.

In addition, there is the Central Solenoid, so called in relation to the fact that a solenoid is, by definition, any device capable of generating an extremely intense and uniform magnetic field inside and weak on the outside. It is the heart of ITER’s complex magnetic motor, which is cylindrical in shape and will be located inside the central hole of the vacuum chamber.

The Central Solenoid will have a height of 18 meters, a diameter of 4 meters and will weigh 1,000 tons, and it is precisely what is finally going to begin to be composed. The North American company General Atomics construction has been completed after a decade of design and manufacture and the piece is already heading to France.

In fact, the manufacture of each 4.25 meter diameter 110 ton module requires more than two years of manufacture. Are required more than 5 kilometers of superconducting cable made of steel-coated niobium-tin, which is precisely wound and the loops must be spliced ​​with scrupulous care.

In order to his transport a special heavy transport truck is required. After that, it will be loaded onto an ocean vessel that will take it from Houston to France.

The Central Solenoid aspires to be the most powerful magnet in the world and, as we have said, it is the heart of the reactor. After completing the construction of this first part, ITER will take an important step forward, whose most recent planning estimates that the First Plasma will be reached in 2025 and the first operations with deuterium and tritium in 2035.