The beast of POCO can be yours with this awesome discount

Thanks to one of the AliExpress offers you can take the POCO F3 with a great discount. You just have to apply the coupon 28CHOLLO so that it collapses until the 228 euros. POCO’s smartphone arrives with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Chinese device incorporates an AMOLED screen and all the power of one of the best processors made by Qualcomm. This is everything you need to know about the Chinese terminal.

The POCO terminal arrives with a beautiful design and a 6.67-inch 120 Hz AMOLED panel. Your brain is the Snapdragon 870, one of the chips with more muscle on the scene. This POCO F3 also has 3 rear cameras, a battery that you can charge at full speed and 5G connectivity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8706 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen 3 rear cameras 4,520 mAh battery with fast charging at 33WUSB-C, NFC and 5G

