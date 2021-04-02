the beast from the middle east

Seven decades have passed since the appearance of the legendary Nissan Patrol. The SUV that has been so present on our roads arrived in 1951 to lay a foundation and surprise with its capabilities. Although it is no longer sold in our country and is being replaced in other markets, the brand has taken the opportunity to pay tribute through the Nissan patrol nismo. This is a special edition that will stand out for its sporty character and will only be available to customers in the Middle East.

With this model they want to emphasize the sporting legacy of Nissan and it is also a statement of intent above the level of luxury that the Patrol can achieve. On the outside the changes are evident, highlighting the wider and more aerodynamic body kit. On the front the V-Motion grille is emphasized and it has new optics, the side is marked by the 22 inch wheels and the rear has a larger diffuser and a fog light in the style of those of Formula 1 cars.

The Nissan Patrol Nismo is offered with four body colors, pearl white, solid black, metallic gray and metallic silver; all of them with contrasting red details. The interior is just as prominent thanks to the use of materials such as leather and Alcantara for the two-tone upholstery in black and red or the carbon fiber for the inserts. Details such as a steering wheel also made of Alcantara or the Nismo logo embroidered on the headrests stand out, with the handmade touch given by the brand’s takumi.

The equipment It is very complete and the technology is up to date thanks to all the driving aids from Nissan Intelligent Mobility or elements such as wireless charging for smartphones or full connectivity. The Nissan Patrol Nismo has the engine under the hood 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 that reaches up to 428 CV and 560 Nm of torque. To cope with this improvement, the SUV receives a suspension with Bilstein dampers and that aerodynamic improvement that we already mentioned.

The Patrol Nismo goes on sale in the Middle East markets this April and has a starting price of AED 385,000, about 89,345 euros to change. There can always be variations from one market to another.

Photo gallery:

Photos