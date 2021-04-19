The bears reinforce their siege against Solaria until they accumulate 6% of the capital

Related news

The Siege of the bears against Solaria does not stop. Just a month after having reached 4% of its share capital, those who bet against the evolution in the stock market of the Spanish renewable they already exceed the control of 6% of their shares. A level that they have accessed thanks to the latest increase in Millennium Group shorts.

This hedge fund that debuted as a relevant bass player on Solaria earlier this month of April With 0.55% of the capital, it has been increasing its bet until it has become the one that exerts the most pressure on renewable energy. Your current position, which you have accessed after four successive portfolio increases, now reaches a valuation of 37.24 million euros according to the company’s listing on the stock market.

Very close to this level is the speculative fund of Italian origin Helikon Investments, which today accumulates shorts for 1.57% of its capital. This is the position that it has maintained unchanged since February 10, two months after breaking into the Spanish listed company with a portfolio equivalent to 1.11% of its shares.

Six bassists (and adding)

A third investor alone exceeds 1% of the capital bet against its evolution. It’s about the background Odey Asset Management, which declares a bearish participation of 1.17%. This percentage represents its highest level since its landing at the end of February.

Two habitual of the taking of short positions in the capital of the Spanish listed companies are the following in the growing cast of bears that huddle in Solaria. Marshall wace owns 0.7% of the renewable through this speculative formula, while Citadel Advisors declares 0.59%.

One more, and six go, exceed the threshold of 0.5% that the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) establishes for a bear to have to make their position public. This threshold has remained unchanged during the crisis, while 0.2% has already been retaken as the minimum level from which positions must be notified to national supervisors.

Despite the fact that Solaria shares lost 34% of their value in the last quarter, it seems that the decline is still insufficient for these bears, who there are more and more and they accumulate more bulky positions. Today, its weight already reaches 6.2% of the capital, which represents an investment of some 139.11 million euros bet against its evolution, according to its current market valuation.

Most buying advice

This squad began to form by altitude sickness due to the strong appreciation achieved by the renewable throughout 2020, the year in which it entered the Ibex 35 and accumulated a revaluation of 247%. More especially in the heat of the doubts raised about your strategic plan, which some investment firms have come to describe as a “toast to the sun” due to the lack of specificity that they criticize in their figures and projects.

In the meantime, seven of the 13 analysts who most closely follow its evolution in the stock market and business advise the purchase of their actions. Most of them thanks to several upward revisions as a result of the latest price declines suffered by renewable energy. However, only one advises holding positions and five choose to sell.