Bearish sentiment has gripped the Ibex and the rest of the European stock markets. The fear of virus outbreaks, the fear of the tremendous economic impact of the virus – yesterday Jerome Powell warned that we are facing “the worst recession since World War II”-, fear, just plain, has investors distressed. On Monday we fell sharply, on Tuesday we climbed with enthusiasm and this Wednesday we fell back again with momentum. We will see what the session holds for us today, but for the moment Asia has done poorly this morning and European futures are trading down 0.7%.

Jerome Powell also stated this Wednesday that the political leaders they may have to use additional political weapons to get the country out of economic mud It has cost at least 20 million jobs and has caused “a level of pain difficult to grasp with words.”

“While the economic response has been timely and adequately comprehensive, it may not be the final chapter, as the path ahead is highly uncertain and subject to significant setback risks“he added.

Technically, the Ibex continues to have ‘a stone’s throw’ the key support of 6,580 points. Bolsamanía experts warn that ‘so much goes the pitcher to the source, that in the end it breaks’. “Or things change a lot immediately, or I’m afraid we will have to suffer more than others in the next days / weeks. It is what has to have bounced less than our neighbors on the Old Continent, and let’s not talk about Wall Street indices anymore. At the minimum that they correct part of the last rebound, it is easy for us to return to the March lows, at 5,800 points“warns José María Rodríguez.

This Thursday the weekly unemployment data in the United States. 2.5 million unemployed are expected, representing a drop from 3.16 million last week. Today the German and Spanish CPI for the month of April are also published. At the business level, various results of interest in Spain will be known, such as those of ACS, Merlin Properties or NH.

Across the Atlantic, Donald Trump has stated that warnings from the coronavirus health expert Anthony Fauci about the economic reopening are not “acceptable”. Fauci said on Tuesday that “suffering and death” could be a consequence of a reopening of the economy too quickly. In addition, also in the US, Democrats have unveiled a new economic stimulus plan to tackle the $ 3 trillion Covid-19. The proposal has been presented in the House of Representatives, and will be voted on, if there is no change in plans, this Friday. However, the plan is not convincing. Democrats need the support of some Republicans to pull it off, but Donald Trump’s party appears to be missing the job.

