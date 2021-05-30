“The bearish drift of bitcoin does not stop until the 13,735 dollars”

Bitcoin leaves us with a bearish shoulder-head-shoulder figure after losing the critical point that is 37,214.46 dollars, the next level of support is 36,494.27 dollars that if lost could lead to reaching the minimum theoretical objective that they are the 33,590.08 dollars.

Bitcoin is also making a bull trap double-top pattern, which is validated by losing $ 36,494.27. Here we could also have a trend, laterality and from here on a new downward stretch. Therefore, we must monitor that in this Friday, Saturday and Sunday session, bitcoin does not continue with its downward drift, which would mean falls of more than 12% to 30,016.82. If this level is exceeded, the next support is at $ 13,735.40.

Trading Day 2021. Short-term ideas

