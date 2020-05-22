What you should know

The beaches in the tri-state area are open for Memorial Day weekend, with strict restrictions. In New York, officials ask people not to take public transportation. Strict physical distance is required for beach lovers; Small crowds of up to 10 people are allowed for Memorial Day ceremonies honoring veterans in the midst of the ongoing war against COVID-19. New York alone represents approximately 25% of the national death toll, which is approaching quickly to 100,000. The tri-state area has confirmed more than 37,500 COVID deaths and almost 550,000 total cases

NEW YORK – In what may be the only opportunities happening on schedule amid the pandemic, all three state coasts welcome beach lovers starting Friday. It won’t be a Memorial Day weekend as usual. Capacity is limited to 50 percent. Strict physical distancing is required. Masks are mandatory when people cannot stay 6 feet away. The concession stands are closed, so several traditional amenities will not be available on the boardwalk, especially on the New Jersey shore.

For residents of all three states desperately eager to return to an appearance of life as they knew it, that doesn’t even matter. The weather will not be good: the whole festive weekend presents relatively cold temperatures for this time of year, while on Friday and Saturday we could expect rain. That doesn’t matter either.

In New York, religious groups of up to 10 people are allowed starting Thursday. The same small crowds are also allowed for Memorial Day ceremonies honoring veterans, as flags remain at half-staff, indefinitely, in the tri-state area to honor the tens of thousands of lives lost in their ongoing war. against COVID-19.

That war is far from over. Seven of New York’s 10 regions have begun reopening their businesses, aware that the slightest misstep could trigger a pullback on one of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s seven criteria for staying on track.

The Governor urges those regions to proceed with caution.

“Increased activity only leads to an increase in cases if precautions are not taken. Everyone has a role to play,” Cuomo said Thursday, noting that new daily hospitalizations had reached a minimum of months. “If people become arrogant and casual about this pandemic, you will see the infection rate increase.”

New York City and Long Island have met four of the seven requirements as of Thursday. Both regions have yet to identify and train their full contact tracking armies; they are required to have at least 30 trackers for every 100,000 residents. Long Island continues to fight for the hospital mortality rate metric, while New York City does not yet have hospital beds and the intensive care unit, which Cuomo says it must have to ensure it can handle a possible resurgence. viral.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city is on track to overcome remaining obstacles to reopening in early or mid-June; Cuomo’s office agrees. Some parts of the city are already coming back to life, perhaps too fast for some.

MTA bus driver Regan Weal told MSNBC on Thursday that he noticed more passengers recently, although most passengers are complying with the mandates of wearing masks on board.

“We have a handful that gives us a hard time. But there are definitely a lot more people on the bus, which is awkward,” Weal said. “I don’t know if it’s because things are slowly opening up. But even on the weekend, there are a lot of people out there, a lot of people on the buses now.”

To give travelers more options, De Blasio said the Staten Island Ferry rush hour service would increase every 30 minutes instead of every hour starting Thursday.

New Jersey remains in Stage 1 of what Governor Phil Murphy has described as a three-stage agenda for the reopening. An increasing number of outdoor activities are allowed. Sidewalk pickup at retail stores is also allowed, although Newark’s mayor said Thursday that he had to back down from that option because stores were allowing people to try on shoes and clothing on the sidewalk. He said they would remain closed until everyone has a plan to sell safely in accordance with Murphy’s orders.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

The problem of uncertainty: a mutant virus and the question of schools

The unknowns around this virus have stalled progress to some degree. It has become a more contagious strain since its first appearance in China. Asymptomatic people can transmit it. Antibody immunity is unproven. Children may not be saved to a great extent, as previously believed. Half of the US states now report cases of what the CDC has called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

The New York State Department of Health is investigating 157 cases of the disease, which is related to COVID-19 but targets the blood vessels rather than the respiratory system, Cuomo said Thursday. At least three children have died. Ninety percent of children who show symptoms tested positive for the virus or its antibodies. New York City says it has confirmed 89 cases, with another 43 under investigation, while New Jersey has identified 19 cases as of Thursday.

The emergence of the new syndrome has raised new concerns about summer camps operating in some capacity this year, and has further complicated the issue of reopening schools as usual in September. Cuomo said Thursday that the state is still re-evaluating its guidelines for summer camps in light of the new disease. He says he believes the identified cases are just the tip of the iceberg.

“Until we know how widespread this problem is, I would not send my children to camp,” Cuomo said. “And if I didn’t send my children to day camp, I can’t ask someone else to send their children to camp.”

It is still too early to make a decision on the fall, the governor said. He promised more guidance for June and said school districts will be required to submit preliminary plans the following month on how they will protect students should class resume in person in September. Meanwhile, all summer school programs in the state will continue with remote instruction.

The school issue has also been a priority for the Governor of New Jersey.

“We have a small, if not a large army, watching this now,” Murphy said on MSNBC Thursday. We are planning to return. That will be our base case. But we have to do it responsibly. “

The distancing and facial covering will probably be part of the new reality. Murphy said he hoped to provide guidance to parents and teachers in early or mid-June.

“There is a lot of concern around this, understandably, right now,” the governor said Thursday. We want to make sure we do this right. “

Infection rates remain high in some New York neighborhoods; about 40,000 deaths have been confirmed in the tri-state area

Even though overall infection rates are declining in all five boroughs, new and alarming data shows that COVID-19 continues to spread virtually unabated in some high-risk neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods are low-income, predominantly communities of color, and are the main source of new hospitalizations.

Cuomo announced new partnerships with Northwell Health and SOMOS to expand testing in the most affected communities. He also promised a more specific scope and ordered local governments to focus on that, too. It is one thing to offer the tests, it is another to encourage people to go out and get tested. Masks and other supplies have been channeled into NYCHA developments for weeks. It is unclear how many residents actually use them on a daily basis.

New data released by the city’s health department shows that death rates are highest in low-income zip codes. The five municipalities account for two-thirds of confirmed virus deaths statewide, reaching 23,083 on Thursday when Cuomo added 105 more to the figure. The city reports another 4,771 probable deaths, bringing the number above 20,000. A recent CDC report suggests the actual cost could be even higher.

Overall, the daily death toll in New York continues to decline across the board. The state has averaged 107 deaths per day in the past four days, a still staggering number, but a grim relief from a devastating stretch of nearly 800 in April.

New Jersey now reports more deaths per 100,000 residents than any other state, and has added nearly 200 more names every day, although the number of daily casualties fell below 100 on Thursday. To date, New Jersey has lost 10,843 people to COVID-19. Connecticut has reported 3,582 deaths.

Nationwide, the figure is fast approaching a grim 100,000 milestone, with NBC News reporting more than 94,000 virus deaths in the United States. Starting Thursday. A new virus projection model that preserves data from 41 different model projects, the country could lose another 20,000 in the next two weeks.

