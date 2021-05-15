The BdE adheres to the script of distancing itself from ‘cryptos’: “It does not consider them in its reserves”

Cryptocurrency experts and investors have widely fantasized about the possibility that central banks and sovereign wealth funds start hoarding bitcoins in your asset pantries. It is an option that is considered the last frontier and a hypothetical catalyst of such magnitude that it would legitimize crypto assets. Nothing is further from the truth, since the monetary authorities have shown, in various actions, that they seek to distance themselves from this market and each step has been in line with warning, regulation and repression.

In our country, the Bank of Spain “is not considering having reserves in ‘cryptos'” Ricardo Gimeno, head of the Market Analysis and Intelligence division of the Bank of Spain (BdE), has assured a presentation organized by GVC Gaesco. And it has reaffirmed the extreme cautious stance of supervisors by ruling that cryptos “are a risk for those who invest in them.” The BdE, in fact, could never adopt a decision of this caliber without taking into account the European Central Bank (ECB), which, like many other issuing institutes in the world, is finding their own way in the crypto industry in the form of a digital euro that is in the making and which may take two to five years to develop.

“Central banks are trying to slow the growth of cryptocurrenciesotherwise they risk losing the control they have exercised over consumers for a long time, “say analysts at Glint Pay Services, and assure that” the crackdown on cryptocurrencies has already begun. “Some financial institutions have imposed severe restrictions on clients accepting cryptocurrencies or that they invest in companies that accept them; Regulators and central banks have issued dire warnings that investors could lose everything, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been highly critical of bitcoin and its use for criminal activities.

“The emergence of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs for its acronym in English) is possibly the greatest threat to cryptocurrencies, “they warn from this fintech. As they comment,” it is a clear attempt to forcibly prevent digital assets from being largely adopted “and to give consumers “little choice but to continue living at the mercy of inflation and fiat currencies that have been shown to erode in value over time.”

BANCO DE ESPAÑA AND CNMV: OPENING WITH CAUTION

But this will be long term. In the short term, supervisors will hold their swords high against ‘cryptos’. Spain expects the MiCA regulation (markets in crypto-assets, in English) next year, which will be to the ‘crypto’ industry what the Mifid 2 regulation is to traditional financial markets to finish forming a complete regulatory set . Meanwhile, the BdE and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) are incorporating small changes without ever abandoning their posture of maximum alert to bitcoin and ‘altocins’.

This same week, the CNMV announced that will allow funds to invest in cryptocurrencies as long as they have daily negotiation “in which the market price is determined from sale and purchase operations carried out by third parties”.

Recently, scrutiny against money laundering has increased Through Royal Decree Law 7/2021, which obliges crypto assets exchange and sale companies to sign up in the Registry of Exchange Service Providers Platforms at the BdE, appoint a representative before Sepblac and comply with the regulations in prevention and money laundering matters.

On February 9, the CNMV published a joint statement with the Bank of Spain in which it warned about the risks of these assets, given their lack of regulation and great volatility in the price.

The president of the supervisor, Rodrigo Buenaventura, also warned a few days ago about the risk of seeking high returns through investments “especially risky or showy” in times of crisis, such as this type of asset. “That generates risks, either from questionable assets or from risky decisions or scams,” he warned.