The Central Bank again sacrificed reserves this Thursday to keep the wholesale market balanced and avoid an acceleration in the exchange rate rise. According to private sources, the monetary authority would have given up between 20 and 30 million dollars to compensate for the lack of supply, in a wheel in which some USD 187.6 million were traded in the interbank segment.

The Central Bank established tight controls on the exchange market on May 28 in order to maintain a sustained depreciation of the exchange rate and not see its international reserves erode, which during May decreased by USD 980 million, according to data from the entity financial. With the « super stocks », from May 29 then, until mid-June, he managed buy back just over 1.1 billion of dollars.

From June 18 to this part the entity balances between sales and purchases, since it does not manage to add assets despite the high trade surplus that characterizes the second quarter of the year, which concentrates the liquidations of the thick harvest. Thus, it had to dispose of about USD 49 million on Thursday 18 and added 54 million on Friday 19. Then it bought about USD 30 million on Monday 22, which had to be resold on Tuesday 23. This Wednesday it added a few USD 10 million and on this day it resumed sales.

The sacrifice of reserves has one objective: gradually keep the bullish slide of the dollar formal, which so far in 2020 adds an increase of 17.1%. This Thursday he advanced only six cents, to 70.16 pesos.

Also, the blue dollar ended unchanged at $ 128 in a reduced parallel market, while the stock parities with liquidation and MEP returned to yield, at 106.44 and 104.41 pesos respectively.

Jump for stocks and bonds

After the sharp falls registered in most stock markets on Wednesday, with losses between 2 and 3 percent in the main indicators of New York stock exchanges rebounded 1% this Thursday.

In this framework, the Argentine actions that are operated under ADR certification in dollars progressed up to 11.9% headed Banco Supervielle. In addition to the banks, they highlighted the gains in the securities linked to the energy sector.

Thus, the reference dollar sovereign bonds operate with a significant average increase of 3%, with a risk country of JP Morgan that climbed about 31 integers for Argentina, to 2,544 basis points. Parities range from $ 35 to $ 56.

The leading panel S&P Merval of ByMA (Argentine Stock Exchanges and Markets) rose 3.9%, at 41,966 points.

The International Monetary Fund reported Wednesday that it expects world output to contract 4.9% this year, up from the 3% forecast in April. For Argentina, it projected an economic contraction of 9.9% for all of 2020.

In the US, weekly unemployment aid claims data showed that weak demand is forcing US employers to fire workers despite the reopening of businesses. Applications totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.48 million in the week to June 20, from 1.54 million the previous week.