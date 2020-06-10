Land of Fire had, in 2019, its worst year of production and sale of cell phones: only seven million were produced on the island, according to Afarte data. Even so, 2020 could add a new record, perhaps sadder: in the first five months of the year only 1.3 million devices were exported from the island, according to what Infotechnology could know based on data from the Maria Computer System managed by AFIP.

That’s 50% less than what had been produced last year between January and May. Analysts risk an unfavorable prediction: It could be the worst year of the last 11, scratching just 4 million of cell phones produced.

The entire fuegian industry seeks responsible and points to two issues as the most worrisome: an idle capacity of around 50% due to limitations of the province itself to protect Covid-19 workers, who slow down work and prevent the production of different lines; and resolution A7030 of the Central Bank (BCRA) that placed limitations on the transfer of foreign currencies to pay providers in dollars.

In the case of cellular production in Tierra del Fuego, the second problem is not new and refers to other times of “skinny cows” of dollars in which they had to get creative to have import quotas. In this case, the problem is strictly financial: at the beginning of the year, they presented a foreign exchange requirement scheme for all 2020 to the Ministry of Production and it is not being able to comply with that planning.

Some brands accumulate debts of US $ 10 million with external suppliers in China that they shipped kits for the manufacture of different products, including cell phones, and whose value they have not yet been able to settle.

The Alcatel V1 Plus hit the market this week, despite everything.

“Resolutions A7030 and its appendix, B12020, concern us and a lot. All sectors depend on the inputs that are bought abroad because nobody has a totally national value chain in electronic products. On mobile phones it is worse, and if you have more dependence on the outside, the shortage of foreign currency worsens you. Critical inputs must be prioritized because if production is not going to stop, plants will stop and job sources will be lost. And if there is no currency to bring the kits, there will also be no money to import them. Therefore, there may be shortages, “he confides to Infotechnology Federico Hellemeyer, President of Afarte, the chamber that brings together manufacturing companies in Tierra del Fuego, including BGH, Mirgor, Newsan, Brighstar and Radio Victoria.

Martín Cricco, Commercial manager of the French brand of cell phones Alcatel that it manufactures on the island, recognized that the currency problem today is central in order to quickly reactivate production. “During January and February, components were not shipped due to the pandemic. Afterwards, we stood for 50 days. The issue is financial and it’s going to have to be resolved somehow. At the time, there were export agreements to have an import quota. Today, it is not out there: they are simply blocking the turn. And it is not clear how it will be solved in the short term. “

About this uncertain situation, BGH – which went out of the cell phone business but produces other devices – announced last week that, despite having resumed production of household appliances, without foreign exchange it is willing to close its doors. “We do not know how we are going to pay for imported inputs if we cannot access the MULC. We have been stuck for a long time due to the pandemic and it would be very bad to have to brake again due to the lack of access to foreign currency, “Girotti said in a note to Apertura Negocios.

Other cell phone providers, who also had problems with kits, admit that they are concerned, in parallel, that the stock breaks before the exchange rate problem is unlocked.. “Little by little they start to turn on the dollar tap; two weeks ago it was worse. The biggest problem is in the stock: the production level is close to 50% pre-quarantine but it is being sold, almost, as in normal times. In a month we will go out of stock “, acknowledges a sector executive in strict off the record.

The LG K50S was able to go to market without problems.

“During these quarantine months, almost all the stock that the channels had was sold. Today the problem is how to resupplythat’s why a yellow light went on, “adds Hellemeyer. Bruno Drobetta, senior director of Samsung’s Mobile and TV area in Argentina had already told Infotechnology: “Customer demand is at the same level as before the start of the pandemic, especially in the high-end range. Today, the use of cell phones has been further enhanced by the situation. Demand is still high and production lines are working at 20%”

Some brands, likewise, are encouraged to launch new products to the market. LG, whose devices are produced by Brightstar, they had kits for launch new products like the K50S and K40S “Today, supply is rearranging itself. We are gaining volume as time passes. “, Denise Sommerfeld, General Manager of LG Mobile Parner acknowledges. Alcatel did the same with its 1V Plus model and plans to sell 100,000 units this year.

Thus the things, plants at the end of the world changed: less staff, lamps on the lines, sprayers to maintain personal hygiene. But the panorama for a sector that at the beginning of the year was encouraged to dream of a return to the “Made in Tierra del Fuego” model also changed: without dollars there is no local manufacturing. “If you cannot manufacture cell phones in the country, and there is a shortage, you still have to get them from somewhere. It will be more expensive to import them,” says Hellemeyer.

This is what some brands analyze: bringing models of subsidiaries in other bordering countries until the currency tremor passes.