The BBVA application available to customers of any bank, it operates even if your bank is another

The BBVA app will allow us to check the movements and make transfers regardless of our bank.

The most common in these times is that we are clients of several banks and that let’s manage both accounts from our mobile terminal, something that forces us to use each application to carry out the necessary procedures with each of the financial entities.

But, from now on, we will be able to operate with all our accounts from the BBVA app, because it is already available for customers of any other bank.

BBVA opens its app to clients of other banks for the first time

Through a press release, one of the largest banks in Spain, BBVA, has announced that its mobile applications, with versions for both iOS and Android, they are no longer exclusive to your bank’s customers.

This means that no need to open an account or have a financial product with BBVA to be able to use its app. With a simple registration, which will not take you more than a minute, you can add the bank account of another entity and view both the balance and the movements of the same.

However, on this occasion, the Spanish bank has gone a step further because it will allow you make transfers from your other bank accounts using your own BBVA application.

The intention of the Spanish bank is keep improving your app in the future, both for their clients and for those who are not, with the inclusion of new functionalities such as access to discounts in certain establishments and the management of monthly subscriptions for digital services like Netflix or Spotify.

At the end of last year, BBVA reached an agreement with Xiaomi so that its application would be installed by default in all the terminals of the Chinese manufacturer and now, it opens its app to everyone to try attract as many new customers as possible.

