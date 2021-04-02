The BBVA app is now available to Huawei users

04/01/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

The application of BBVA is now available for all terminals that use Huawei thanks to its recent implementation in the AppGallery. In other words, all the terminals that use the Huawei Mobile Services will be able to enjoy the application of one of the most important banks in our country. This incorporation has allowed all Huawei users to enjoy the advantages of having the bank in our hands thanks to smartphones.

Until now, it could only be used on those Huawei that will use the Google Mobile Services. These are less and less, since the Donald Trump government vetoed Huawei to have commercial dealings with any company or brand in the United States. For this reason, Google had to “cap” the company’s access to its services. However, Huawei released its own, including a app store that is having great success.

This new addition to its app store has made the possible acquisition of a Huawei phone much more interesting, since it currently has practically all the applications we need. In Europe alone, the use of HSMs in 2020 has increased by 33% over the previous year, showing that users continue to trust Huawei despite the ban imposed.