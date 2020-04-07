As the official statement of the organization says:

From the organization of BBK MUSIC LEGENDS FESTIVAL We inform you that, due to the new measures imposed by the government and the health authorities to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, due to the suspension of some of the artists from their European tours that directly affect the festival, due to the proximity of the same, out of respect for our public, so that you are informed in advance to organize and for being realistic and supportive of the situation we are suffering, we are forced to cancel this 5th edition of the festival, scheduled for 5 and June 6 at the Ola BBK Center and postpone it to June 2021, of which we will keep you informed at all times.

It has been a hard and difficult decision after so many months of work, effort and enthusiasm, but the most important thing now is to protect our health and that of others, that of all the unions, groups, social workers and health personnel who are working hard. and leaving your skin on this to get out of this nightmare as soon as possible.

You are exhausted, working from sunrise to sunset, with hardly any time for you, your families and loved ones, therefore, we will respect the confinement established for as long as it takes, without leaving home, to help your efforts are compensated and let’s get out of it among everyone, let’s go back to normality, to our streets, to enjoy the family, friends and everything that makes us happy and then, only later, the music Live it will sound again, the festivals will walk again and we will enjoy our music and artists as if we had never done it.

Take care, thank you very much and for your unconditional support. See you in June 2021, see you soon!

RETURN OF TICKETS AND BONDS

To all those who have purchased tickets to attend the festival, they will receive payment of the amounts, including management costs, on the same card with which the purchase was made, for the next 30 days from Wednesday, April 8 . We have all the information to make the returns and it is not necessary that you contact the festival.

We remember that depending on whether the payment has been made with a debit or credit card, the operation is different. If the payment was made with a debit card, the amount will appear as income in the account, if it was made with a credit it will appear as positive income in the card statement.