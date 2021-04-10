The BBC journalist who reported the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on the verge of tears

News of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has shocked everyone, but especially to his country, the United Kingdom, where the royal family occupies a prominent place in every way.

For this reason, the news has been very shocking, despite the delicate health and advanced age of the queen’s husband. Proof of this has been like the BBC public television network reported the news this Friday at noon.

The journalist Martine croxall has been commissioned to read the statement from Buckingham Palace and has been visibly moved, with the broken voice and the glassy eyes.

Croxall, who has read the statement twice, has stopped programming at 12:09 noonwhen the first BBC channel was broadcasting an episode of the Paramedics on Scene series.

“We interrupt our normal programming to bring you an important statement,” said Croxall, who immediately after he began to read the statement from Buckingham Palace.

In a later connection, Martine Croxall wore another outfit: she had removed the necklace she wore in the first connection and put on a rigorous black jacket.