The BBC apologizes for its fraudulent practices to secure the interview with Lady Di in 1995

Last Thursday the news of an internal BBC investigation into the conditions in which it was carried carried out his famous interview with the then Princess Diana of Wales.

The interview was broadcast within the framework of the Panorama program and was seen at the time by some 23 million people. What the investigation of the British public network has discovered is that it was used false documentation in order to cheat on lady di and pressure her to do the interview.

Apparently the journalist Martin Bashir, currently retired from the BBC, showed false documents to the princess’s brother, Charles Spencer. It was about Bank statements that came to mean a espionage to the figure of Diana.

Prince William blames BBC leaders for failing his mother Diana, after a “deceitful” interview worsened her marriage https://t.co/78eeoSnHVw – BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 20, 2021

Although this matter was investigated in the past, the BBC admits that the director of the network at the time covered up. To redeem themselves, they have apologized and sent letters to the family. However, for Prince William this is no longer useful and he assures that the BBC contributed to the “fear and paranoia” suffered by his mother at that time.

For his part, Martin Bashir has defended himself by referring to a letter written by Lady Di in which he affirms not having been pressured for any type of information that she did not previously know.