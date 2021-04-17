The Bayern already touches the Bundesliga

04/17/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

Francesc Ripoll

A disaster would have to happen for Bayern not to take over the Bundesliga. The Bavarians rebuilt the European elimination against PSG with a long-suffering but hard-working victory on the Wolfsburg pitch That leaves him seven points behind Leipzig with only five domestic competition matches remaining.

WOL

BAY

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Mbabu, Lacroix, Brooks, P. Otávio; Schlager, Gerhardt; Baku (Brekalo, 55 ‘), Philipp (Bialek, 78’), Joao Victor (Roussillon, 60 ‘); Weghorst.

Bayern

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Lucas Hdez., Davies; Kimmich, Alaba; Musiala (Coman, 73 ‘), Müller, Sané (Javi Martínez, 87’); Choupo-Moting.

Goals

1-0 M.15 Musiala. 0-2 M.23 Choupo-Moting. 1-2 M.35 Weghorst. 1-3 M.37 Musiala. 2-3 M.54 Philipp.

Referee

Felix Zwayer. TA: P. Otávio (57 ‘), Mbabu (86’) / Lucas Hernández (79 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Volkswagen Arena.

I didn’t want the Flick box surprises. Beyond what is shown on the pitch, after falling in the Champions League, good mental work is important, and on the pitch, it seemed that Bayern had already overcome it. In his mind there is only the ‘salad bowl’. This is why the balance soon fell in favor of the Munich team. Completed the quarter of an hour, Musiala danced to three defenders inside the area and sent the ball to the back of the nets. Shortly after, the second. Casteels goalkeeper error that he took advantage of Choupo-Moting, playing Lewandowski and scoring a gifted goal. It seemed that Wolfsburg was getting into the game with a Weghorts goal, but nothing could be further from the truth. Musiala himself, with a header, put the 1-3 before the break. The 18-year-old Englishman is already beginning to shine with his own light, and in Munich they are already rubbing their hands. There is future.

And those who thought that the match was already resolved, were wrong. The ‘wolves’ are playing a Champions square and they were not going to throw in the towel. Philipp closed the gap after the break and his team had clear chances to draw throughout the second half. Bayern was able to cope with fatigue to win three gold points. Champion victory?