In the first season of Batwoman the character of Julia Pennyworth was tortured for information, and she defiantly borrowed a famous phrase from Captain America at UCM.

Batwoman is based on the DC Comics character who debuted in 2006. Played by Ruby Rose, she made her Arrowverse debut during the Elseworlds crossover event. The appearance was quickly followed by a solo series and was featured in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Returning to Gotham City after a long period of absence, he takes the mantle of Batman in his absence. Season 1 episode 19 we can see how a character steals a line from the Captain America from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actor Chris Evans brought to life the classic comic book character and has become quite an icon thanks to his numerous appearances and his great battle against Thanos.

The chapter titled “A Secret Kept from All the Rest,” Julia Pennyworth was kidnapped alongside Luke Fox. Villains Hush, Alice, and her surrogate brother, Mouse, wanted Luke to decipher Lucius Fox’s journal, the trio tortured Julia as incentive. Misusing electroshock therapy all the time, they subjected Julia to multiple successive rounds. At the end of the Batwoman episode, Luke managed to decipher the contents of the diary. Unfortunately, since he revealed the secret to penetrate Batwoman’s armored suit, Luke refused to share the information. Despite taking a more excessive voltage, as a result, Julia was equally committed to bringing the secret to the grave. So he hinted that nothing would change his mind. It was then that he uttered the famous phrase: “I could do this all day!”

Very recognizable words.

Since we saw Steve Rogers in Captain America the First Avenger (2011), he already said that phrase when he was small and weak and a thug was beating him up. He showed an iron will and despite the blows he kept getting up. Throughout the following films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe he has been repeating the phrase. That is why it is one of the most iconic alongside “I am Iron Man”. So it’s funny that Batwoman makes that reference, although they recently laughed at Black Cat, a Marvel character who was very similar in the Catwoman comics.

