The battle of luxury brands against counterfeits

Who doesn’t want to carry a Gucci, Prada, Dior or Ferragamo bag? What’s more, who has not been tempted by those counterfeits-almost-identical to the original Goyard, Hermès or Chanel?

The market for counterfeit luxury products – especially leather goods – is as big as there are bazaars and Chinatowns in the world. There was even an urban legend that some of the super-luxury brands that manufactured in the Asian giant allowed the counterfeiting of some models that they “wanted to make fashionable” to encourage sales. The truth was never known, but the truth is that it is spectacular to see how the huge storefronts on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan today look like the new season items that yesterday – literally – you could buy in Chinatown in the Big Apple.

But that’s not the point in the counterfeit business. The point is that you actually pay the price of what you buy because you don’t really want to pay what it actually costs. In addition, over the past few years, the proliferation of e-commerce has had a direct impact on counterfeit sales. And the obvious is the obvious, nobody gives hard pesetas.

The business of imitation luxury handbags moves in the world around 350,000 million dollars. About 67% of counterfeit products come from China.

A few days ago, Gucci and Facebook joined forces in a California court to file a lawsuit against an individual who allegedly used the US group’s social media platforms to sell fake Gucci products. It is not the first time that this firm has decided to join forces with others to denounce counterfeit sellers and even the platforms that shelter them – as in the …

