The battle for vaccines: US and Russia support patent release

105 countries and the WHO propose to release patents on COVID-19 vaccines to speed up immunization. On the other side, the pharmaceutical companies are getting ready to defend their interests.

5 months after the first vaccine against COVID-19, the world continues to beat infection records. While the most advanced countries in vaccination managed to reverse the trend of the last wave, the rest of the latitudes where accelerating the inoculation process is not an option are going through the worst moment of the pandemic.

With the exception of the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, which will reach the goal of vaccinating the majority of their adult population by 2021, doses in the rest of the world are dripping. East uneven scenery, described by the WHO as a “disgrace” at the beginning of April, part of a strictly commercial logic:

The poorest countries, the least advantaged in the negotiations to obtain massive batches of vaccines, will have to continue to deal with the pandemic in the face of a shortage scenario, caused by the dose hoarding by richer countries.

The very poor distribution is such that the UN estimates that 10 countries accumulate 75% of vaccines available worldwide, with examples such as Canada, which has already acquired the necessary doses to immunize your entire population five times.

Hence, different organizations – from the WHO, passing through human rights defenders and activists – describe the logic of the current distribution of untenable, demanding a more equitable distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 in the face of the global health crisis.

Unlocking patents: an uncomfortable proposition for the pharmaceutical industry

In October 2020, South Africa and India submitted a first proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO), with the goal of releasing patents on vaccines Worldwide. After the first refusal, the initiative became popular among NGOs, received support from former presidents and Nobel laureates, and echoed in other underdeveloped nations, which formed an informal bloc in favor of freeing patents.

The objective of the proposal is temporarily repeal some intellectual property rights, so that any country can produce vaccines and therefore, speed up inoculation across the globe.

After obtaining the support of more than a hundred countries, in addition to the WHO and other civil organizations such as Doctors without Borders, on the morning of Thursday, May 6, the initiative was surprisingly endorsed by the United States government.

In a statement signed by Katherine Tai, United States representative to the WTO, the Biden administration confirmed its support to the release of patents:

“This is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic call for extraordinary measures (…) this administration firmly believes in the protection of intellectual property, but to end the pandemic it supports the exemption of these protections for vaccines against COVID -19 “.

These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 – Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021

Hours later, Vladimir Putin He also came out in favor of the patent release, explaining that the Russian government has provided technology to different countries to accelerate the production of the Sputnik V vaccine, currently administered in 60 national vaccination plans around the world.

Then Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of France, expressed his support for the initiative, breaking the secrecy that the 27 members of the European Union had maintained in this regard and provoking the reaction of the Commission from Brussels, which limited itself to confirming its willingness to debate the issue.

The weight of the United States (where three vaccines are already applied) and Russia in international trade seems to provide decisive support to achieve the release of patents, exactly one day after the WTO debated the initiative, calling for India and South Africa to submit amended text including commitments in this regard, with an eye to addressing the issue again at the end of May, a discussion that could drag on for months, while the limits and scope of the exemption are defined.

The response of pharmaceutical companies and countries against

The reaction of the main pharmaceutical companies in the world – represented by the International Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry (IFPMA) – to the support of the US was direct and allows elucidate the ironclad defense of interests of the industry in the coming months.

In a statement, IFPMA expressed its “Disappointment” of the Biden government after supporting the proposal to release patents, explaining that the exemption from intellectual property rights “is the simple but wrong answer to a complex problem ”.

A patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines does not address the real challenges in vaccinating the world. Our industry is steadfast in its commitment to ensure quick scaling up of and equitable vaccine access. We need pragmatic and constructive dialogue: https://t.co/445Rf1N7Ht pic.twitter.com/LPv2Q5gNUi – IFPMA (@IFPMA) May 6, 2021

Furthermore, the agency explained that the measure “will not increase the production of doses, but could lead to the disorganization”And called for a constructive dialogue with the private sector.

In Latin America, the second region hardest hit by the pandemic today (according to PAHO, 40% of the deaths reported in the last week of April worldwide occurred in Latin America), vaccination advances slowly while countries such as Uruguay or Argentina go through the peak of the second wave of infections.

Most Latin American countries have joined the proposal to release patents for vaccines; However, Mexico and Chile they have not yet taken a position on the matter.

At the other extreme, European Union (except France) leads an increasingly weak block against patent releases, made up of Brazil (the only Latin American on the list) Israel, Japan and Australia, while Canada, the world’s largest hoarder of vaccines, is silent on the matter.

