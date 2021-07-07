The Battle for Aguililla 2021/07/07

Last weekend, members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) posed for a photographic agency with their artisan tanks, drones and high-powered weapons on the highway between Apatzingán and Aguililla, Michoacán, which has become the Verdun of the war between organized crime gangs seeking to dominate the state.

“Mencho’s Special Forces” read on the sides of the vehicles, painted with military-style camouflage. Mencho, of course, is Nemesio Oseguera, the boss of the criminal group, who seeks to wrest control of Aguililla, where he was born in 1966, from his rivals, the United Cartels.

I got to know that municipality more than three decades ago, when it was the epicenter of marijuana production in Michoacán. The then head of that activity was Felix Cornejo Sosa, who died on July 13, 1994 due to a disagreement with Colombian drug traffickers.

To get to Aguililla then, you had to travel by gap. Nestled in the mountains, the municipal seat offered those who came to it a show of prosperity: Californian-style houses with satellite dishes, a four-star hotel and a large clock with a golden dial that adorned one of the towers of the parish. In the pantheon rested the remains of El Chural, a partner of Cornel, under a huge reproduction of La Piedad, which never lacked fresh flowers.

Cornel was succeeded by his two lieutenants: Armando Valencia Y Carlos Rose bushes. Both were involved in a violent conflict, but not only for the drug business, but for the love of a woman: Agnes Oseguera, cousin of Nemesio. He presented it to Carlosbut she ended up leaving with Armando, prompting the former to try to kill the latter in an attack in Morelia in 2002.

Rose bushes, a man from Guerrero known by his nickname El Tísico, used his contacts with the Gulf Cartel to confront his rival, who had formed the Millennium Cartel. Valencia He also sought support and found it in the Sinaloa Cartel, particularly in the head of that organization’s plaza in Guadalajara, Nacho Coronel. Stopped Valencia and murdered Colonel, the Millennials were divided into two groups: La Resistencia and Los Torcidos. The latter became the CJNG.

Originally from the El Limón ranchería, Mencho went from being the one who organized the pachangas with which Felix bland entertained in Aguililla El Chapo Guzman Y The Güero Palma Y Arturo Beltran Leyva to become the most important kingpin in the country.

Today he wants to take over his homeland, from which he was expelled by the conflict between Valencia Y Rose bushes. He was arrested in 2005 and spent a decade in prison. During his incarceration, he left criminal business in the hands of his henchmen: Nazario Brown, Jesus Mendez Y Serving Gomez. These formed the Familia Michoacana.

After shaking off the Valencia, the lieutenants of Rose bushes waged a bloody war against the Zetas that Osiel Cardenas, then head of the Gulf Cartel, had sent to Michoacán to help his friend.

When Rose bushes He got out of jail, wanted to reconnect with the criminal world, but was betrayed and murdered in Parácuaro, in December 2015, when he attended a meeting with the self-defense groups that had emerged to fight the Knights Templar, a derivation of the Michoacan Family, a group that had been formed, as I say above, to fight against those from Tamaulipas. From these self-defense groups were born Los Viagras, from the brothers Sierra Santana, and the Grandfather Cartel, from Juan Jose Farías, which are today the base of the United Cartels that dispute Aguililla with the CJNG. The criminal record of Farias They date back to his participation in the Millennium Cartel, so the current war for Michoacán is a lawsuit between former allies.

The arbitrary arrest in 1990 of the then PRD mayor of Aguililla, Salomon Mendoza Barajaswas one of the reasons why the National Human Rights Commission was formed. Today the 15,000 inhabitants of the municipality are hostages of a violent dispute that seeks to dominate the production of synthetic drugs, but also to return to the origin and recover the lost Eden. In that war, the Mexican State is a zero to the left.