The battle against state laws that try to limit the right to vote in the US

June 14, 2021 June 13, 2021

Voter rights activists say the nation’s lawmakers are waging a real battle to save representative democracy in the US After Georgia passed a law restricting access to the vote, now the Texas Senate has a Republican majority , passed legislation that limits how and when voters can cast their vote or receive mail-in ballot requests.

They denounce a kind of wave of new laws to make voting difficult. They range from ensuring access to the polls to ensuring that communities can elect leaders who represent their interests, through a fair distribution of districts.

For example, the HR1 bill, which is promoted by the Democratic party, approved by the House of Representatives and which the Senate must now consider, seeks to expand and protect voting rights. “First is the automatic voter registration, which has been around the country for a long time, that is going to bring in tens of millions of voters, also the same day registration, which already exists throughout the country but we know that it would have a great Effect for communities of color and especially for young people who are the most demographically diverse generation 10 states in the United States do not have online voter registration and this bill would help with this and would also give two weeks of early voting, ”Elizabeth explains. Hira, from the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program

The initiative calls for automatic voter registration, expands early and mail voting, restores voting rights for former inmates who did not commit serious crimes, and upholds voter turnout, especially for ethnic and racial minorities.

Alex Gulotta, from the All Voting is Local Campaign, Arizona, recalls that many of these state laws to limit the vote come just after the November 2020 election, which registered participation records, despite the pandemic: “for example barriers to voter registration that happened in Florida; purging the vote-by-mail list that happened in Arizona and Florida, banning or limiting mailboxes, as Georgia and Florida have done and is being considered in other states, restricting early voting in Georgia, basically undermining all the things that led us To have a historic turnout in the 2020 elections, they are being made illegal in many states, not in all places, but a great effort is being made to make this happen, ”said Gulotta.

Texas in particular, has been under the eyes of the nation in recent weeks, as the state Senate, with a Republican majority, seeks to pass the bill SB7, which among aspects, would limit early voting hours, prohibit voting from the vehicle It would limit voting machines in urban areas and regularly purge voter lists.

For Mimi Marziani, president of the Texas Civil Rights Project, this complex bill makes voting more difficult for many people, but mainly for the most vulnerable, such as people of color, with disabilities and those who have English as their second language. “This has been a fight of many months and there are a couple of good things, thousands of people have made themselves heard, there are people who are coming from El Paso to Austin, which are 16 hours driving, to testify in the Capitol … I spoke at a rally in Austin a couple of weeks ago and there were over 500 people talking about voter rights, I never thought I would see so many people involved in this, thousands of people have called our coalition and there are over 100 community groups that are joining ”.

Experts argue that if passed into law, the HR1 project would be considered one of the most significant voting protections in the country since the 1960s. However, voting in the Senate requires a majority of 60 votes to pass.