The battery of the iPhone 13 will grow in all versions

Every day it is more evident that the iPhone 13 is already close to entering the production phase. And, as is often the case at this point with any device that raises interest, the supply chain becomes an excellent open door to leaks. As an example of this, yesterday we learned that the iPhone 13 could have an optical image stabilizer in all its versions, a function that so far only includes the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

And while we are still digesting that leak, today we get another advance on the review of Apple’s smartphone for this 2021. As the leaker l0vetodream has published on Twitter, Apple will increase battery capacity in all versions of iPhone 13 with respect to its predecessors, with jumps ranging from eight to 18 percent.

By models, the iPhone 13 Mini would have a 2,406 milliamp battery compared to the 2,227 mAh of the 12 Mini; iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will be equipped with a 3,095 mAh battery, compared to the 2,815 mAh found in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro; Finally, the top of the range, the 13 Pro Max model is the one that will experience the greatest jump, with a 4,352 mAh battery, an improvement of more than 18% compared to the 3,095 milliamps of the 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12

iPhone 13

Increase

Mini 2,227 mAh 2,406 mAh 8.04% Normal 2,815 mAh 3,095 mAh 9.95% Pro 2,815 mAh 3,095 mAh 9.95% Pro Max 3,687 mAh 4,352 mAh 18.04%

In principle, we can conclude that a higher capacity battery will translate into greater autonomy. And although we obviously hope that this is the case, there are still many things that we do not know about both iOS 15 and iPhone 13, and that is that both the device and the operating system possibly have new functions, as well as improvements in the existing ones that, of course, will translate into higher electricity consumption. Therefore, it is still a bit early to take for granted a significant increase in autonomy of the new generation of iPhone.

What it does seem, when checking the dates and volume of leaks associated with the entry of the iPhone 13 into production is that this year Apple intends to reach September with homework done. Recall that last year the presentation of the iPhone 12 was delayed until October, when the traditional thing for some years now is that this event takes place in September. It is more than likely that the production lines will be activated between the end of this month and the beginning of next.

In this way, and except for the imponderable, We can take for granted that the iPhone 13 will be presented in September, and that to buy it, at least some of its versions, it will not be necessary to wait for October. The question that arises, yes, is whether Apple considers reproducing the model of three presentations between September and December, as we saw last year. It may be a bit excessive and opt for two, but given the pace that these months have adopted, what I find difficult is to believe that they settle for a single event between summer and Christmas.