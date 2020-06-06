The charging process is a fundamental factor in the daily use of an electric car, and the times required to charge the battery can play an important role when buying an electric car. While a fuel tank fills up in just a couple of minutes, recharging a battery takes at least half an hour at best. At Audi they know that this is a very important aspect for customer satisfaction and that is why they have made some improvements to the battery of the Audi e-tron to improve your cooling and fast charge times.

At the end of last year Audi announced an increase in the autonomy of the e-tron thanks to various changes in the powertrain, braking system and battery management. We have now learned more about the latter, and we have been able to find out what Audi has done to improve a crucial aspect of the batteries: their cooling.

A more efficient system, with 40 meters of circuit and 22 liters of coolant

Audi has developed a new heat conducting adhesive, more efficient, to fix the cooling system to the battery casing. This new gel uniformly transfers the heat (produced by the battery cells) to the cooling system, ensuring that the temperature always remains in an optimal range of between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Audi e-tron 55 quattro battery cooling system.

During charging with direct current and 150 kW of power, the refrigerant dissipates the heat that is generated as a result of the internal electrical resistance of the battery. For this, the battery of the Audi e-tron has a total of four circuits and 40 meters of refrigeration lines, through which 22 liters of refrigerant circulate.

The core of the cooling system is made of extruded profiles, located just below the battery modules perpendicular to the car’s forward path. Visually, it forms a structure comparable to a slatted bed base. A design that, at the same time, is designed to offer high resistance in the event of an accident.

Audi e-tron 55 quattro battery (with 95 kWh of installed capacity).

With these improvements, Audi ensures that the e-tron 55 quattro (the version with the largest battery) can be charged at the maximum power of 150 kW for slightly longer; However, the German manufacturer itself acknowledges that it does not make a big difference in recharging time. According to Audi, the e-tron can get 110 kilometers of autonomy in 10 minutes with fast charge, and go from 5 to 95% charge in 45 minutes.

Remember that the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro homologates 444 km of autonomy in the WLTP driving cycle. It equips a lithium ion battery with 95 kWh of gross capacity, and 86.5 kWh of usable capacity. This last figure increased significantly after last year’s update.

Not everything is maximum power: the key is in the load curve and thermal management

When it comes to looking at the benefits of an electric car, in the aspect of recharging the maximum power is not everything. Let me explain: logically, the maximum power gives us a clue about how fast we can recharge, but the key really lies in the load curve. This curve reflects the way the time it takes to reach maximum power, the time it stays with it and how – and to what extent – the power falls in the final section of the load.

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro.

With fast charging in direct current, very high powers can be reached (up to 150 kW in the case of the Audi e-tron), which generates a large amount of heat due to internal resistances in the battery. When the battery state of charge exceeds 80 percent, the speed drops dramatically (hence the last 20% charge always takes much longer).

Hence the key importance of good battery thermal management; and it is that, The more heat the battery cooling system can dissipate, the longer it can recharge at maximum power, and less abrupt will be the fall of said power in the final part.