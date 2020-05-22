Without a doubt, The Batman is one of the most anticipated movies by viewers. Recently, more details were provided about this future film.

The Batman still on hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis, but the team is looking forward to getting back to work to give us what It will be “the next evolution” of characters that we have known for decades and that we have already seen several times on the big screen. Jeffrey Wright has used that name in an interview with SiriusXM (via THR) about the movie Matt Reeves.

The actor who plays the new commissioner Gordon in The Batman explained: “My opinion is, how to explain what we are doing, as with any other film, we are working together to create a state of mind, to create an idea, a setting, a tone. This is the next evolution since 1939, when these stories began“

It not only refers to new versions of the characters, but also to the city: “This is the next evolution of Gotham. I work offstage on that, too Matt and Robert Pattinson as well. We are trying to create something together that is ours, but that is also Batman. ” He says that we will see the changes even in the Batmobile: “I read the script for the Batmobile and thought, ‘Yes, that’s it.’ They’ve created the coolest muscle car you can imagine, but it’s also rooted in Gotham. It is founded in American“

A Bruce Wayne “humanist”

A few days ago Robert Pattinson had already explained that he thought he had found his own version of Bruce Wayne among all those we have already seen. Matt Reeves said he was looking for a “humanistic” side of the character and Andy Serkis revealed the dark and beautiful tone the film will have.

Everyone is trying to create that new version, that Batman evolution that feels different, but part of the Bat Man story. In order to witness this change, we will have to wait until October 1, 2021.