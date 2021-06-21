The Batman will return to filming and will change quite a few parts of the film

It seems that they want to change things in the history of The Batman and that is why there will be re-filming of some important parts of the film.

It is usual that when they are editing the big blockbusters they decide to change things and have to go back to filming months after having finished production. It seems that The batman It will return in front of the cameras, but the changes will be much more important than expected.

The movie The batman is going through a veritable roller coaster as the pandemic shook the shoot, then there were reports that the director Matt reeves and the star Robert Pattinson they did not get along at all. But since Warner Bros they assure that the result was being impressive, in addition the trailer liked a lot the fans of Dc comics. Although now they will return to filming, which does not usually bode well.

Many films have been fixed thanks to new scenes, but generally the return to the production set does not end very well, especially if it is the directors who want to change things by going over the creatives. Hopefully even if there are changes with the new scenes, it will continue to be a great movie and show all the potential it has.

What will the movie be about?

The batman will introduce us to a Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) He has been a vigilante for a year, so the police ask him for help to solve crimes where the murderer leaves notes for the hero. From that moment, Batman must investigate the underworld of Gotham to discover the true culprit.

The movie The batman will introduce classic villains from Dc comics What Catwoman, The Riddler, The PinGüino or Carmine falcone. In the cast they stand out Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne), Zöe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The riddle), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin farrell (The Penguin), Peter sarsgaard (Gil Colson), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), John turturro (Carmine Falcone), Charlie carver, Max carver Y With O’Neill

The Batman will be released on March 4, 2021.