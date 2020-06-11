The Batman, the film directed by Matt Reeves that will present a new film version of Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson, will not feature Joker … in this first installment. The latest information assures that the charismatic villain will be in the sequels and that he will, also, played by a new actor.

According to journalist Daniel Richtman, the director seeks to present a new Joker in his trilogy. Reeves is planning to have the Joker appear in the second and third movies as one of the multiple villains in the series. Although it will not be in the first movie, this new Joker will be referred to in the film that will hit theaters next year.

For the moment It is not known who will play the Clown Prince of Crime but it seems clear that it will not be either Jared Leto, who played the character in Suicide Squad, or Joaquin Phoenix, his most recent version that won an Oscar in Joker.

Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix’s previous film portrayals of the Joker have only appeared in one film of their respective franchises. However, Richtman notes that Reeves wants to feature the character in at least two films.

The director would thus follow the plan that Christopher Nolan initially had, which in his trilogy of The Dark Knight also featured Joker (Ledger) in the second film and had planned to have him, since the character does not die at the end of the second delivery, at the end of his saga. Something that finally could not be since Heath Ledger died from a lethal mixture of medicines after filming The Dark Knight, a job for which he received the Oscar for best supporting actor posthumously.

Along with Pattinson, the cast features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Enigma, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The film is expected to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.