By Sebastian Quiroz

05/11/2020 8:07 am

Although The Batman It was delayed because of COVID-19, this new version of the Knight of the Night has fans very excited. However, there is still much unknown about the story and plot of this adaptation. In a recent interview with Andy Serkis, who will play Alfred, the actor revealed a bit more about the tone and what fans of this character can expect on his next big screen adventure.

In an interview with LAD Bible, Serkis was asked if fans should expect a “darker and more melancholic” Batman, to which the actor laughed and replied: “I would say that is not far from the truth.” Similarly, it revealed a little more about the central theme of The Batman:

“[The Batman] It has a lot to do with the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That is really at the center of everything. And it’s a really exquisite script that Matt has written. ”

Another central point in their conversation was the legacy of their role. Alfred is one of the most important Batman characters, and has had various performances over the years, with Michael Caine being the most famous in recent years. This is what Serkis replied when asked how he intended to follow those who came before him:

“[Michael Caine] it was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, he couldn’t even start going there, really. You find it by yourself. It’s like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you come back, you revisit them and you have to make it yours and see what the character connecting to you and your personal venn diagram is all about. ”

The Batman will hit theaters until October 2021. On related topics, a new track suggests we’ll see a live-action adaptation of The Laughing Batman. Similarly, Joaquin Phoenix was close to playing Batman.

Via: LAD Bible

Sebastian Quiroz

