Although The Batman It was delayed because of COVID-19, this new version of the Knight of the Night has fans very excited. However, there is still much unknown about the story and plot of this adaptation. In a recent interview with Andy Serkis, who will play AlfredThe actor revealed a bit more about the tone and what fans of this character can expect in his next big-screen adventure.

In an interview with LAD Bible, was asked Serkis if fans should expect a Batman “Darker and more melancholic”, to which the actor laughed and replied: “I would say that this is not far from the truth.” Similarly, it revealed a little more about the central theme of The Batman:

“[The Batman] It has a lot to do with the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That is really at the center of everything. And it’s a really exquisite script that Matt has written. ”

Another central point in their conversation was the legacy of their role. Alfred He is one of the most important characters in Batman, and has had several interpretations throughout the years, being Michael Caine the most famous in recent years. This is what he answered Serkis when asked how he intended to follow those who came before him:

“[Michael Caine] it was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, he couldn’t even start going there, really. You find it by yourself. It’s like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you come back, you revisit them and you have to make it yours and see what the character connecting to you and your personal venn diagram is all about. ”

