LADbible, Andy Serkis has revealed details about the Matt Reeves project, whose filming had to be postponed due to the global pandemic. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> Well, in an interview with LADbible, Andy Serkis has revealed details about the project by Matt Reeves, whose filming had to be postponed due to the global pandemic.

one of his best jobs) and & nbsp;Michael Gough& nbsp; emphasizing the aspect of “advisory steward”, while & nbsp;Jeremy Irons & nbsp;has been an active collaborator in the operations of Batman. “data-reactid =” 35 “> The truth is that the character of Alfred has had incarnations of the most varied, with Michael Caine (who recently described it as one of his best jobs) and Michael Gough emphasizing the aspect of “counselor steward”, while Jeremy Irons He has been an active collaborator in Batman operations.

But Serkis says he does not intend to imitate his predecessors: “Caine was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, I couldn’t even begin to get close. ”

The Batman & nbsp; delayed its release date & nbsp; from June 21, 2021 to October 1 of that year. Reeves will not relocate production but will resume filming in London when sanitary measures allow. “Data-reactid =” 38 “> After stopping filming with only a quarter of the total footage shot, The Batman delayed its release date from June 21, 2021 to October 1 of that year. Reeves will not relocate production but will resume filming in London when sanitary measures allow.