The Batman will be comparable to Nolan’s trilogy

Warner Bros thinks Matt Reeves’ The Batman will be comparable to Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy

While we wait for The Batman to reach us, recent rumors have worried DC fans, as they pointed out that Warner Bros is having trouble with the Matt Reeves film, which will mark Robert Pattinson’s debut with the cape and hood. It has been said that the study could delay it even further until next year so that they can “correct” it and this indicates that we may have another dreaded Justice League type situation on our hands.

However, since then new information has appeared refuting these claims. Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton has revealed that his own inside sources have told him the exact opposite. In fact, according to Sutton, WB loves what Pattinson has done with the role and they have high hopes for when the world finally sees him in action. Executives apparently feel the Brit’s performance “rivals Michael Keaton’s iconic portrayal of the Caped Crusader.”

Furthermore, the Geekosity source notes that WB is confident that it will be much more successful with audiences than its immediate predecessor on paper. “They feel that Pattinson will be more popular than Ben Affleck as Batman,” says the outlet. As for the Reeves films, the studio is said to believe that Batman is comparable to Christopher Nolan’s legendary Dark Knight trilogy due to “its intensity and adult nature.”

It’s been clear all along that WB expected Robert Pattinson to be an iconic new Batman on par with Keaton and Christian Bale and for Reeves to deliver a movie just as good as Nolan’s. And if they’ve really pulled it off, we can be sure a treat awaits us when The Batman finally hits theaters in March of next year.

Is it true that it will be comparable to the Nolan trilogy? The bar is very high, we hope so.

