The Batman: Warner Bros. would be very concerned about Bruce Wayne’s mental health

The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and the wait is getting shorter for its fans. After a long hiatus in filming caused by the global health crisis, the shootings returned to their usual rhythm and were successfully concluded several months ago. Through leaked material and some previews released by Warner we have discovered very interesting details about the film, but it seems that the studio does not feel satisfied with something. New information maintains that Warner is concerned about Bruce Wayne’s mental health.

The teaser trailer for The batman It came down to us in the middle of last year and was the sensation of social media for several days. Robert Pattinson will offer us what appears to be a very different take on Bruce Wayne, putting his own spin on the character and introducing perhaps the youngest superhero incarnation on the big screen. The first advance allowed us to notice that there is something strange hovering in the head of the protagonist, and this seems to be a cause for concern for the high gentlemen of Warner.

In accordance with Grace randolph, a journalist dedicated to entertainment in Hollywood, Warner Bros. has several concerns related to the mental stability of the protagonist. In previous days it was commented that the studio fears that the film is not suitable enough for all audiences and that it will end up causing discomfort in some viewers due to the delicacy of its subjects. Here is his tweet with the information:

WB is concerned about #TheBatman not only being dark, but also because Bruce has mental health issues. I personally like this, but it shows that Geoff Johns was still pushing the scripts to follow his comics (Batman Earth One, which was great) He also follows some of Scott Snyder’s work.

Let us remember that Bruce Wayne is a character who carries multiple traumas throughout his life, the greatest of them being the murder of his parents, a crime committed in front of his eyes and which greatly influenced him to become the protector of Gotham city. During his next few years, Wayne accumulated difficult experiences that only intensified the discomfort in his mind. The batman It will allow us to discover how much damage exists within the young Bruce Wayne, at least in this version, but it seems that Warner Bros. is not sure if it wants to explore it or that it will work.

In August of last year, the screenwriter of The batman, Mattson Tomlin, made some very interesting statements for Dan of the Geek about what the film will explore regarding the character of Bruce Wayne: “To look at Batman as someone who has been through this trauma, and everything that he is doing, is a reaction. to that; Rather than shy away, I think the movie builds on that in very funny and surprising ways. ” It is clear that The Batman will take his main character very seriously and will show us a face that we have never seen before on the big screen.

Probably The batman smash the box office when it hits theaters next year, but fans will have to wait a bit for the story starring Robert Pattinson. Although at first not everyone believed in his ability to take up the dark mantle, now there are many who support him and are eager to see his final work. What are Warner’s long-term plans with this character? The film opens in theaters on March 4, 2022, and is sure to aim for the best of awards season.

