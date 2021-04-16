The Batman spin-off is ‘the James Gordon show’

For the new reboot of Batman in the movies, which will arrive with “The Batman” next year, there will come a new approach to DC projects, as it will give rise to an exclusive spin-off in serial format for HBO Max which will explore the events that led to the film’s plot and delve into the city’s corruption. Filming is expected to start this summer but for now we know nothing about the cast of the series and whether characters from the film will return.

However, the new appearance of the screenwriter Ed Brubaker on the Kevin Smith show they might have shed some light on that. The renowned comic book writer not only expressed his disappointment with the treatment he is receiving from Marvel Studios, but also shed some light on the HBO Max project stating that he has contacted a producer of “The Batman “To elicit that it will not be an adaptation of” Gotham Central. “

I was like, ‘Maybe they’ll do Gotham Central this time,’ so I contacted a producer who works for Matt Reeves. [director de ‘The Batman’] and he said ‘no, it’s not really Gotham Central’. They’re making sure they don’t call it that and it’s more of a spin-off of the movie. It’s like the James Gordon show.

That it is not a direct adaptation of “Gotham Central”, a series that Brubaker wrote, makes sense because in that series of comics it starts from the premise of seeing how the Gotham police live in a world with Batman and his villains active. However, in this project we will see exactly what led to the need for a vigilante like the dark knight. It does highlight that he talks about James Gordon, which would mean the return of Jeffrey Wright in the role. We remember that in the context of the film, he would not yet be a curator.

There is still no specific release date for the series but it has been commented that director Matt Reeves would go behind the scenes also for this occasion.

In the interview, Brubaker also recalled how they have been trying to make an adaptation of “Gotham Central” for a long time, since the previous threat was the series “Gotham”.